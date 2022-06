I have a secret to share with you.An old friend recently turned me on to a camping spot at Fall River Reservoir, near Idaho Springs and Georgetown, that I decided to check out with my fiancé and the pups over the weekend. Why it matters: It's increasingly difficult to camp in Colorado without a reservation, especially at a place offering prime mountain views and ample privacy just an hour from Denver.This area not only offers plentiful camping spots — many of which are next to the fast-flowing Fall River —but also boasts a beautiful lake perfect for kayaking and kicking...

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO