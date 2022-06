Noé was somewhere on the outskirts of the gritty southern Mexican city of Tapachula when he realised how difficult his journey to a new life in the US would be. Just days after crossing the border from Guatemala, the meagre supplies in Noé's small rucksack had dwindled, and he had gone with barely any food for several days as he bussed and trudged across the humid, forested landscape of Mexico's Chiapas state, where temperatures rose to a sweltering 34 C during the day.

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO