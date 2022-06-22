ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada inflation rate gallops to near 40-year high, calls for supersized rate hike mount

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 7.7% in May, galloping past April's 6.8% and analyst forecasts of 7.4%, data from Statistics Canada showed. The Bank of Canada raised interest rates to 1.5% from 1.0% this month and said it was ready to act "more forcefully" if needed to tame...

Biden Says "Inflation Is Unacceptably High." Announces Plan To Lower Prices

Inflation is way too high and is causing a significant amount of stress for Americans, per Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Even President Biden is concerned about the rising cost of living. "The fact remains that inflation is unacceptably high," he said. "Inflation is a challenge for families across the country, and bringing it down is my top economic priority."
