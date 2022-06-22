Funny Dog Brings His Mom Presents While She’s in the Shower

As people with big hearts and lots of emotion, when we see someone in need, we will band together to make sure help is available. Most of the time, in the news, people can seem pretty terrible and while evil is out there, I like to think that were are still good. The majority of us want better, happier, more generous lives. We seem to band together when we see an injustice and this especially holds true when it comes to our four-legged fluffy friends. Recently I came across a heart-breaking story that broke my heart, melted my heart, and filled my heart all within a couple of days of following. This is the story of Jubilee the Husky from New Jersey. Jubilee is a 4-year-old husky who was abandoned by a breeder who thought she was too “weird-looking” to sell. So he dropped her off at a shelter where she would have met her demise. Well there is a silver lining but it didn’t come easy.

