Honolulu, HI

7 Ways to Experience Historic Honolulu and Waikiki￼

By Donna Heiderstadt
islands.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonolulu may be a modern city with gleaming skyscrapers, chic designer shops, and a population nearing one million, but beneath its 21st century veneer there’s a vibrant—and at times tragic—history to be experienced. From the treasured traditions of its native Hawaiian people to the dawn of surfing to the bombing of...

www.islands.com

travelawaits.com

7 Things You Need To Know Before Visiting Diamond Head On Oahu, Hawaii

One of the most recognized landmarks in Hawaii, Diamond Head State Monument in downtown Honolulu is my own personal Everest — one that I successfully summited! Climbing to the top of Diamond Head’s crater rim is a popular activity for visitors as well as a favorite workout loop for locals. It’s not every day that you can boast that you’re hiking up the side of a volcano in a capital city, but it happens every day here.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Honolulu bar makes the list of top 50 bars in North America

HONOLULU (KITV4) - No matter how you shake it, Hawaii is home to delicious drinks. And some are taking notice. World's Best Bars recognized Bar Leather Apron, located in Honolulu in the Fort Street Mall, in their 2022 top 50 bars in all of North America. They recognized Apron co-founders...
HONOLULU, HI
365traveler.com

24 BEST THINGS TO DO IN WAIKIKI YOU’RE GONNA LOVE

Waikiki is one of the most popular destinations in the world. It features pristine beaches, unbeatable sightseeing, and a unique atmosphere that you can only find in Hawaii. Visiting Waikiki should be a relaxing experience, so don’t pack your itinerary with nonstop plans. Instead, pick out some favorite things to do and then see where trade winds take you.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Live skunk captured in Honolulu Harbor; ship heading to Kahului Harbor

A live skunk was captured this morning at Pier 1 in Honolulu Harbor, according to a state Department of Agriculture news release. The container ship that carried the stowaway is heading to Kahului Harbor today, and personnel have been advised to look out for other hitchhikers. The skunk, later identified...
HONOLULU, HI
globalcirculate.com

How Leonard’s Bakery brought its malasadas to Hawaii

The tall, red-and-yellow neon sign is hard to miss driving down Kapahulu Avenue in Honolulu, on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. A large arrow points to Hawaii’s long standing icon Leonard’s Bakery, where lines wrap around the front and a mountain of malasadas — 8,500 of them — are sold every day. It’s become a malasada landmark owned and operated by generations of Leonards.
HONOLULU, HI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Honolulu, HI

You don't usually find beaches, palaces, and skyscrapers in one place, but they do in Downtown Honolulu, Hawaii. Its central business district has numerous skyscrapers mingling with history and heritage, including the Iolani Palace and the King Kamehameha I statue. On a walking tour, you'll also find notable cultural landmarks...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu teenager turns passion for baking into a business

HONOLULU (KITV4) - An Oahu high school senior turned her passion for baking into a business. Kyra Lung, 16, opened up her own cookie shop "Kyra The Baker" at International Market Place in Waikiki over the weekend. The young entrepreneur said her love of baking started at a young age,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Final aloha to beloved 19-year-old monk seal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NOAA announced Wednesday a 19-year-old monk seal RE74 has died. The monk seal — better known as ‘Benny’ — was found on Mokuleia beach last week, officials said. Benny was born on Kauai in 2002. He survived two life saving surgeries to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

In symbolic show of support, rainbow flag flies proudly over city grounds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - To celebrate World Pride Month, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi raised a pride flag outside the Fasi Municipal Building Tuesday. It’s a symbolic gesture that carries deep meaning for Hawaii’s diverse LGBTQ+ community. “This is a good moment in time for the City and County of...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii teens busted for buying fake IDs

HONOLULU (KITV4) - More than a dozen Hawaii teens have been caught trying to get fake IDs. Now, they could end up paying for their mistake for years to come. It isn't hard to find companies selling fake IDs. "This is a robust illegal activity that happens," said Homeland Security...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: Fun-filled Fourth of July celebrations across the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s not an Independence Day celebration without fireworks. The well-known Magic Island firework show will not be held this year but there are plenty of other places you and your family can catch a good show. Here’s the rundown:. Oahu. There are four days of...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 5,482 COVID cases, 15 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 5,482 new coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 3,785 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 579 on the Big Island, 326 on Kauai, 9 on […]
HAWAII STATE
wdcnews6.com

The Best Poke in Honolulu: 11 Restaurants to Hit

For the uninitiated, poke (which implies “to chop” or “to slice” in Hawaiian) is mostly a dish of uncooked, chopped fish and onions, seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil. It isn’t some overwrought bowl with additional toppings and kale, labeled as poké or poki on the menu at a bougie fast-casual outlet such as you see on the Mainland. Although you’ll discover all types of variations on the sauces and components, starting from cooked seafood like shrimp and clams to even non-seafood components, akin to beets and beef, there are actually simply three varieties of poke, often made with ‘ahi, that locals love most. The primary is shoyu, the aforementioned selection with soy sauce and sesame oil. You’ll additionally see limu or Hawaiian, made with limu (seaweed) and ‘inamona (roasted and crushed kukui, or candlenut). And eventually there’s spicy, a creamy mayo-based variation.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rising costs force closure of local favorite Kaneohe restaurant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly 16 years serving local favorites, Dean’s Drive Inn is shutting its doors for good. In an online post on Monday, owners Dean and Dee Mishima said the rising cost of food and supplies had made it impossible to stay in business. They encourage customers...
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for community-driven shopping center in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new community-driven retail shopping center broke ground in Kapolei on Wednesday. Ho’omaka Marketplace will be built at the northwest corner of Kapolei and Kualakai Parkways. The nearly 46,000 square foot shopping center will be home to the highly anticipated Chik-Fil-A, including a Longs Drugs store,...
KAPOLEI, HI

