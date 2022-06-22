ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fundraising Effort Helps Mt. Vernon Couple Get New Roof

MT. VERNON – A local disabled Army Veteran and his wife signed a contract Monday for a new roof on their home in Mt. Vernon, thanks to area efforts to raise funds needed to have the old roof replaced. According to Dave Keen who spearheaded the movement to...

wmix94.com

Mt. Vernon community steps up to give local hero a new roof

MOUNT VERNON, IL
KFVS12

Fourth of July events in the Heartland 2022

(KFVS) - Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating the nation’s independence. Send us your Fourth of July events to news@kfvs12.com. The city of Jackson will hold its Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 4. Activities will include a 5K run/walk that starts at 7:04 a.m., the Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show by The Capaha Antique Car Club from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sycamore Lane, mud volleyball at 9 a.m. at Pavilion 1, golf ball drop at 4:30 p.m. at Legion Baseball Field, The Quarantine Band at 7 p.m. at Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell, Jackson Municipal Band Concert at 8 p.m. also at the band shell and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at City Park. Food stands and a beer garden will also be set up at Parkview Drive starting at 9 a.m.
JACKSON, MO
977wmoi.com

Illinois DCFS Increases Monthly Financial Support for Foster Parents to Help Offset Increased Living Costs for Families Who Have Opened their Homes to Youth

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is increasing the financial support provided to foster parents, caregivers and older youth in care to help offset the recent increases in cost of living expenses experienced by families throughout the state. DCFS had already planned on providing these families and...
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Worth A Detour? 10 Of The Most Naughty Town Names in Illinois

Every state has at least one town that has the name of an innuendo. In Illinois' case, it has at least 10. If you're taking a road trip this summer, you may pass by a few of them. Some may be provocative, some just outright weird. While they may not be as famous as Chicago, you likely won't forget them. So here are 10 of the most naughty town names in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Mount Vernon, IL
Illinois Society
Illinois Government
Mount Vernon, IL
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 21ST, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 30-year-old Timothy Montague of Mt. Vernon was arrested Friday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Violation of Bail...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
My Magic GR

Interesting Pick: Here Is What The Illinois DNR Renamed Asian Carp

The Illinois DNR made an announcement on Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022 that they had made a pick for renaming the Asian carp. Asian carp is an invasive species that were originally imported to the United States in the 1970s as a way to control nuisance algal blooms in wastewater treatment plants and aquaculture ponds as well as for human food according to USGS.
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

State Police release details on fatal crash on Route 37 south of Salem

Illinois State Police have released details on the fatal crash on Route 37 at the Sassafras Road intersection south of Salem. The victim is identified as 43-year-old Jessie Scott of Valier. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle that received life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted from the scene to a regional hospital is identified as 32-year-old Ryne Smith of Centralia.
SALEM, IL
Jennifer Williams
whporadio.com

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ISSUING FIREARM ENFORCEMENT GRANTS

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is issuing $2 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies interested in a collaborative effort to reduce and prevent illegal possession and use of firearms, firearm related homicides, and other violent crimes. Funding for these grants is possible through legislation Governor JB Pritzker signed...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

West Nile Virus detected in 7 Illinois counties

CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois health officials are warning residents to be proactive to reduce the risk of contracting the West Nile Virus. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says the virus has been detected in mosquito batches in seven different counties:. DuPage County. Cook County. Will County. Logan...
newschannel20.com

Illinois AG reacts to Supreme Court concealed carry decision

CHICAGO (KHQA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Thursday issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen. Today’s decision striking down New York’s statutory scheme does not affect Illinois’ concealed-carry laws or other gun...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Drought declared in Central Illinois

The latest Drought Monitor came out this Thursday morning, and as expected, we have seen a spreading and intensification of dry conditions across Central Illinois. What you can see above is the comparison between today’s Drought Monitor and the one that came out last Thursday. Due to temperatures in the 80s, 90s, and even 100’s […]
ENVIRONMENT
Occupational Health Safety

Illinois Coal Mine Operator Cited After Employees Not Evacuated During Fire

MSHA cited the company for 14 citations and proposed over $1,000,000 in penalties. A coal mine operator in Illinois was cited for 14 citations by the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), which also proposed over $1,00,000 in penalties. According to a press release, at M-Class Mining LLC in Macedonia,...
ILLINOIS STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Illinois gas station owners still fighting Democratic pump sticker law

Illinois gas station owners want drivers to know their state has the highest gas taxes in the Midwest. That's the message the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association wants to add to the stickers Democratic lawmakers have required them to display on every gas pump starting July 1. Stations are being...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois lawmakers react to Supreme Court strike down of New York gun law

(WMBD) — The United States Supreme Court released an opinion Thursday morning that strikes down a New York gun control law, which was deemed too restrictive. The law in question requires those wishing to obtain a concealed carry license to demonstrate a special need for a license, beyond a basic desire for self-defense. The Court’s opinion stated that this law prevented “law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms.”
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE WARNING MOTORISTS NOT TO ENGAGE IN AGGRESSIVE DRIVING BEHAVIORS

Increased road rage incidents leading to violence on Chicagoland Expressways. The Illinois State Police is warning the public not to engage in aggressive driving behaviors as the number of reported road rage incidents resulting in expressway shootings is increasing. Motorists are not only at risk of being involved in a traffic crash due to road rage, but there is now the danger of being involved in an expressway shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
whporadio.com

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE MAKES ARREST FOR RECKLESS DRIVING

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is warning of a growing trend involving large groups of motorist, which has become a problem in Kankakee and Iroquois county. Participants of these groups are damaging roadways, driving recklessly and intimidating the public. Law enforcement has received numerous complaints about these large groups loitering at various large parking lots and ISP, along with local law enforcement, is making arrests for these driving behaviors.
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL

