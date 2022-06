Click here to read the full article. Independent media-buying operation Horizon Media plans to test a local-TV audience measurement technology from Comscore, the latest big advertising or media entity to enlist a Nielsen rival for the purpose of counting TV viewers. Horizon plans to examine Comscore’s local TV solution to see if it could serve as a new benchmark for advertising transactions in 2023. Horizon in April said that it intended to commit “up to 15% of its deals” in the industry’s upfront market to be based on new measurement currencies that don’t rely on the sector’s longtime tabulator of audiences,...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO