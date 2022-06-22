ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MO

Peterson retires after 50 years with the Durham Company

By Herald Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Peterson, long-time manager of the Durham Company’s Houston plant,...

Latest news from the Houston School District

Here is the latest news from the Houston School District:. The Houston School District will introduce a mobile application in the new academic year. The district’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan committee has worked to identify needs of the community and school. Additional information about installing it will be announced...
HOUSTON, MO
Communities plan Fourth of July celebrations

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Area communities are planning Fourth of July celebrations. Here is a roundup:. Willow Springs: A parade is set for 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, in Willow Springs. The lineup begins at 9 a.m. at Booster...
HOUSTON, MO
In this edition: June 23, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:. Rick Mansfield reflects on the many meanings of a wave, including that of a “Wave Farewell.”. Memories, newly made memories, and activities at the Texas County Museum of Art & History are...
LICKING, MO
County distributing funds from American Rescue Plan

Texas County government has distributed about $1.15 million from the proceeds of the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law last spring. Texas County Presiding Commissioner Scott Long said the lion’s share went to provide new digital radios for all law enforcement and EMS services in the county to improve communications and response times in emergency situations in the county. The outlay was $890,144.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Houston, MO
WOMI Owensboro

This Rolla, Missouri Tiny Home Overlooks a Sweet Quarry Lake

If you're a fan of tiny homes and also rock quarry lakes, you need to see a tiny home near Rolla, Missouri that you can actually stay in. This very unique (and fancy) tiny home hosted by Mike & Kate on Airbnb has a location unlike just about any other. It's nestled up next to a quarry lake. Here's a little bit of how they describe this place:
ROLLA, MO
Department responds to Highway 17 fire

Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department were called to a 4 p.m. Friday report of a vehicle fully engulfed on East Highway 17 near the rock quarry, authorities said. The vehicle was in motion when it caught fire, the state patrol said. There were no reported injuries.
HOUSTON, MO
#The Durham Company
Thompson promoted to sergeant with HPD

The Houston Police Department once again has a sergeant on its roster, as officer Travis Thompson was promoted to the rank effective June 20. Thompson has worked in law enforcement since 2013, serving with the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and Cabool Police Department before joining the HPD in August 2018.
HOUSTON, MO
Texas County suffers first heat-related death of 2022

Texas County saw its first heat-related death on the first day of summer, Tuesday, June 21. In 2021, the county lost three citizens due to high temperatures, all of which were considered preventable. Marie Lasater, the coroner, would like to remind residents to be mindful of the temperature, to drink...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Community blood drive coming July 15 to Houston

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, including Texas County Memorial Hospital, needs blood. It plans to be at the Texas County Memorial Hospital Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, July 15.
Report: County’s unemployment rate up slightly in May

Texas County’s unemployment rate stood at 3.1 percent in May, which was up one-half of a percentage point from the previous month, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development. This level of unemployment, despite being up from the prior month, is relatively low compared to the 4.7 percent unemployment...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Annual Intercounty meeting slated for Friday

The annual meeting of Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association is Friday at Licking’s Old City Park off Maple Street. Registration is 8 to 11 a.m. Entertainment starts at 10 a.m. The business meeting is at 9 a.m. Voting is open until 11:30 a.m. Persons should bring the registration portion (the...
LICKING, MO
Health department: 39 cases of COVID-19 in last 11 days

The Texas County Health Department reported Wednesday an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 39 positive tests in the last 11 days in the county. It noted that the illness is predicted to decrease rather quickly.
Highway 17 in Howell, Texas Counties reduced for road work

Contractor crews will continue work on Highway 17 in Howell and Texas Counties. The work consists of removing erosion control/ditch checks from along the roadway from U.S. 60 in Mountain View to Highway 106 in Summersville. Motorists should anticipate a lane reduction with a 10-foot width restriction. Weather permitting, work...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
Several issues handled at county commission meeting

Members of the Texas County Commission met June 15-16 at the Texas County Administrative Center. Approved the appointment of Dala Whittaker, the former owner of the Cabool newspaper, to the Texas County Library Board. Met with Moiria Seiber, of Christos House, who requested help through the American Rescue Plan Act...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
CCSD, Cuba Police Seeking Missing Juveniles From Cuba Area

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Cuba Police Department are seeking the publics help in locating two missing juveniles from the Cuba area. Jesse Shouse and Annia Viramontes were last seen in the early morning hours of June 23 just west of Cuba. It is possible they’re heading toward the St. James or Rolla area on foot.
CUBA, MO
Birch Tree Man Arrested for DWI following Crash in Butler County

Willow Springs, MO. – A Birch Tree man has been charged with intoxicated driving following a crash in Butler County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway 51 near Fagus at 1:30 a.m. this morning. A 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Dylan...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO

