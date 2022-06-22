Peterson retires after 50 years with the Durham Company

Here is the latest news from the Houston School District:. The Houston School District will introduce a mobile application in the new academic year. The district’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan committee has worked to identify needs of the community and school. Additional information about installing it will be announced...
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Area communities are planning Fourth of July celebrations. Here is a roundup:. Willow Springs: A parade is set for 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, in Willow Springs. The lineup begins at 9 a.m. at Booster...
In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:. Rick Mansfield reflects on the many meanings of a wave, including that of a “Wave Farewell.”. Memories, newly made memories, and activities at the Texas County Museum of Art & History are...
Texas County government has distributed about $1.15 million from the proceeds of the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law last spring. Texas County Presiding Commissioner Scott Long said the lion’s share went to provide new digital radios for all law enforcement and EMS services in the county to improve communications and response times in emergency situations in the county. The outlay was $890,144.
New troopers will be graduating from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy this Friday including three from the area. The ceremony will take place in the academy gymnasium In Jefferson City. Among the 25 graduates, Noah G. Britt from Gainesville has been assigned to start his duties with...
If you're a fan of tiny homes and also rock quarry lakes, you need to see a tiny home near Rolla, Missouri that you can actually stay in. This very unique (and fancy) tiny home hosted by Mike & Kate on Airbnb has a location unlike just about any other. It's nestled up next to a quarry lake. Here's a little bit of how they describe this place:
Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department were called to a 4 p.m. Friday report of a vehicle fully engulfed on East Highway 17 near the rock quarry, authorities said. The vehicle was in motion when it caught fire, the state patrol said. There were no reported injuries.
The Houston Police Department once again has a sergeant on its roster, as officer Travis Thompson was promoted to the rank effective June 20. Thompson has worked in law enforcement since 2013, serving with the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and Cabool Police Department before joining the HPD in August 2018.
Texas County saw its first heat-related death on the first day of summer, Tuesday, June 21. In 2021, the county lost three citizens due to high temperatures, all of which were considered preventable. Marie Lasater, the coroner, would like to remind residents to be mindful of the temperature, to drink...
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, including Texas County Memorial Hospital, needs blood. It plans to be at the Texas County Memorial Hospital Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, July 15.
Texas County’s unemployment rate stood at 3.1 percent in May, which was up one-half of a percentage point from the previous month, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development. This level of unemployment, despite being up from the prior month, is relatively low compared to the 4.7 percent unemployment...
The annual meeting of Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association is Friday at Licking’s Old City Park off Maple Street. Registration is 8 to 11 a.m. Entertainment starts at 10 a.m. The business meeting is at 9 a.m. Voting is open until 11:30 a.m. Persons should bring the registration portion (the...
The Texas County Health Department reported Wednesday an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 39 positive tests in the last 11 days in the county. It noted that the illness is predicted to decrease rather quickly.
Contractor crews will continue work on Highway 17 in Howell and Texas Counties. The work consists of removing erosion control/ditch checks from along the roadway from U.S. 60 in Mountain View to Highway 106 in Summersville. Motorists should anticipate a lane reduction with a 10-foot width restriction. Weather permitting, work...
Members of the Texas County Commission met June 15-16 at the Texas County Administrative Center. Approved the appointment of Dala Whittaker, the former owner of the Cabool newspaper, to the Texas County Library Board. Met with Moiria Seiber, of Christos House, who requested help through the American Rescue Plan Act...
A school district in Pulaski County sent students home early Wednesday because of a threat, according to posts on a district Facebook page.
The post School in Pulaski County evacuated, citing threat appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Cuba Police Department are seeking the publics help in locating two missing juveniles from the Cuba area. Jesse Shouse and Annia Viramontes were last seen in the early morning hours of June 23 just west of Cuba. It is possible they’re heading toward the St. James or Rolla area on foot.
Willow Springs, MO. – A Birch Tree man has been charged with intoxicated driving following a crash in Butler County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway 51 near Fagus at 1:30 a.m. this morning. A 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Dylan...
