Federal judges heard arguments during a special hearing over the death sentence for a man convicted in one of Colbert County's most notorious murders. Thursday morning, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals listened to oral arguments surrounding the conviction of Thomas Dale Ferguson. The arguments were heard inside an Atlanta courtroom, but the court did not make a ruling on the defense's request for a new hearing to review new evidence.

COLBERT COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO