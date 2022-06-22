ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, FL

Island Donuts to open in Atlantic Beach

By Karen Brune Mathis
Jacksonville Daily Record
 2 days ago

The Colliers real estate firm signed Island Donuts to open its second location. Island Donuts will lease 2,082 square feet in Shoppes of Northshore at 363 Atlantic Blvd. in Atlantic Beach. The lease, in Suites 6-7, fills the center, which...

News4Jax.com

Aussie-American espresso bar opens in Nocatee Town Center

Kookkaburra Coffee has recently made the move to Nocatee Town Center!. Aussie-American espresso bar Kookkaburra Coffee, originally from St. Augustine, recently expanded to serve up delicious drinks in the Nocatee area. This shop doesn't stop at coffee. Kookkaburra offers teas, Aussie pies, and mouth-watering pastries. With gluten-free and vegan options, anyone can enjoy a roast accompanied by a pastry in Nocatee.
NOCATEE, FL
wjct.org

BJ's Wholesale Club coming to River City Marketplace

An application with the St. Johns River Water Management District confirms that BJ's Wholesale Club will replace the Regal cinemas at River City Marketplace. Property owner RPT Realty applied to the district to modify a permit to demolish the theater building and build the wholesale club. "The project involves...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Lifestyle
pontevedrarecorder.com

Welcome to Amici 2022

Chefs/restaurateurs doesn't usually start by owning their own kitchens. Freddy Underhill, owner of Amici Restaurant in St. Augustine Beach, had a roller coaster journey long before he and his wife Jenn purchased this well-known, family-owned establishment in March 2020. It wasn't the most opportune month in American history, but their incredible family and small staff gathered together to breathe life into his dream. Together they brought it back into focus by winter 2022.
SAINT AUGUSTINE BEACH, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Palatka Blue Crab Festival returns

For nearly 30 years, the popular and family-friendly Palatka Blue Crab Festival has become an annual tradition, attracting thousands of guests to the scenic waterfront in downtown Palatka. This year's festival was held May 27-29 and featured 34 musical acts spread across three stages. Headliners included R&B singer Ginuwine,...
PALATKA, FL
Red Tricycle New York

Amelia Island: The Florida Family Vacation Spot You Don't Know About — But Should

Lots of people hear "Florida vacation" and think of one thing: a certain mouse. We love the guy, and his home of Orlando (evidence here), but there's a different kind of family vacation awaiting you on Amelia Island, a 13-mile-long strip of land off the coast of Jacksonville. Amelia Island offers a winning combination of seaside fun, natural beauty, southern charm and history. Plus: a healthy dash of pirate. Even better, it's a destination that can flex to your family's needs, whether you want to relax, explore nature, eat and drink well or live the really good life. (Of course, you can choose to do it all, which we highly recommend.) Need more vacay ideas? Check out our favorite family travel blogs, consider an unplugged vacation this year or maybe make it a family affair with the grandparents.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Atlantic North adding Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, GNC, Tesla and AutoNation

Atlantic North, the Sleiman Enterprises shopping center at northwest Kernan and Atlantic boulevards in East Arlington, is adding at least four more buildings, comprising two auto sales centers, a structure of stores that will include Chipotle Mexican Grill on an outparcel, and a drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A. They are:. • Chick-fil-A is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Beat-the-heat plants for your landscape

The summer months in Ponte Vedra Beach and Jacksonville are often hot and humid! Plants must be tough enough to withstand these sometimes-harsh conditions. Ideas for plants that are heat tolerant and enjoy full sun are black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia spp.), blue daze (Evolvulus glomeratus), coleus, bush daisy, globe amaranth (Gomphrena globosa), melampodium, gaillardia (also called blanket flower), gazania, ornamental peppers, Texas sage, milkweed (Asclepias spp.), pentas, periwinkle/vinca (Catharanthus roseus), moss rose (Portulaca spp), purslane, zinnia, lantana, dune (or beach) sunflower daisy and all types of sedums and succulents.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Corner Lot Development Group buys Summit Tower in Riverside

Corner Lot Development Group bought the Summit Tower in Riverside for $11 million, according to a deed executed June 21 and recorded June 23. Corner lot, based nearby at 1819 Goodwin St., issued a news release June 23 that it soon will add a new anchor tenant, which will bring the building's occupancy to almost 80%.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

San Marco Village apartments sold for $20 million

The San Marco Village apartments at 2165 Dunsford Terrace sold June 21 for $20 million. Aventura-based 2166 SMV Holdings LLC bought the property from Sarasota-based San Marco Jacksonville LLC. Four investors — two from Florida, one from Illinois and one from Texas — formed the LLC in April that acquired...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Middleburg gas station selling gas for $3.76 Friday for grand opening

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Friday is your chance to get gas for cheaper than you'll find anywhere else on the First Coast. A new gas station is opening in Middleburg and they're doing a special: $3.76 a gallon for regular gas from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday only. The offer is at the 76 gas station and Daybreak Market convenience store at the corner of Royal Pines Drive and Oakleaf Plantation Parkway.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Kimberly PH1 LLC, 1252 Hubbard St., contractor is World Construction Co. Inc., 4,876 square feet, renovate back to four-unit building, $125,450. Famous Sandwiches, 7404 Lem Turner Road, contractor is DePratter Construction Group Inc., 20 square feet, rebuild drive-thru window, $33,625. Schools, Library, Other Educational. St. Johns Catholic Grade School, 3619...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
travelexperta.com

5 Exciting Things to Do in Jacksonville, FL

Looking for an ideal family vacation destination? Look no further than Jacksonville. Here are some of the most exciting things to do in Jacksonville, FL. Places to visit and attractions that you should visit when traveling to Jacksonville in Florida. Culture-rich Jacksonville, FL sits in the perfect position. Right on the coastline at the mouth of the St John's River and surrounded by beautiful parks, this exciting city is an ideal place to be outside.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

New timeline to clear remaining Berkman II rubble

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The eyesore along Jacksonville's riverfront may be down for good, but cleanup of the Berkman Plaza II is weeks behind schedule. When the building was imploded on March 6, city officials said the debris would be cleared within 90 days. Action News Jax then reported...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

