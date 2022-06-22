Island Donuts to open in Atlantic Beach

The summer months in Ponte Vedra Beach and Jacksonville are often hot and humid! Plants must be tough enough to withstand these sometimes-harsh conditions. Ideas for plants that are heat tolerant and enjoy full sun are black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia spp.), blue daze (Evolvulus glomeratus), coleus, bush daisy, globe amaranth (Gomphrena globosa), melampodium, gaillardia (also called blanket flower), gazania, ornamental peppers, Texas sage, milkweed (Asclepias spp.), pentas, periwinkle/vinca (Catharanthus roseus), moss rose (Portulaca spp), purslane, zinnia, lantana, dune (or beach) sunflower daisy and all types of sedums and succulents.
Comments / 0