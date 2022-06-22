ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US importing baby formula from Mexico to ease shortage

By Zeke Miller Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354U6C_0gIWpl2500

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is providing logistical support to import the equivalent of about 16 million 8-ounce baby formula bottles from Mexico starting this weekend, as part of its efforts to ease nationwide supply shortages caused by the closure of the largest U.S. manufacturing plant.

The Department of Health and Human Services is expediting the travel of trucks that will drive about 1 million pounds of Gerber Good Start Gentle infant formula from a Nestlé plant to U.S. retailers, the White House said, nearly doubling the amount imported to the U.S. to date. Cargo flights from Europe and Australia already have brought baby formula into the U.S., including two new rounds of air shipments that begin this weekend.

The White House has been working to make supply more available as it has faced pressure from parents over supply issues after regulators in February shuttered a Michigan plant run by Abbott that is the largest domestic manufacturer of baby formula over safety concerns. The plant reopened on June 4 after the company committed to additional sanitizing and safety protocols, but shuttered again more than a week ago after severe weather caused damage to the plant.

The company said it needs time to assess damage and re-sanitize the factory after severe thunderstorms and heavy rains swept through southwestern Michigan on June 13.

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration moved to ease federal import regulations to allow baby formula to be shipped to the U.S., and Biden authorized the use of the Defense Production Act to provide federal support to move formula from overseas into the U.S.

Wednesday's announcement also includes air shipments of 1.65 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Nestlé NAN Supremepro 2 infant formula from Germany to Texas this weekend, and 5.5 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Bubs infant formula in two shipments on June 26 and July 5.

The White House says that by June 26, it efforts, dubbed “Operation Fly Formula," will have brought 32 flights and almost 19 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula into the U.S.

Comments / 6

Related
Fortune

The U.S. enacted 2 new laws on trade with China this week that could increase strain on global supply chains

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global supply chains have yet to recover from the onset of the COVID pandemic, which caused massive delays and backlogs at ports as vital workers were stuck in lockdowns, quarantine or hospital. U.S. docks were among the worst hit, as the work-from-home trend fuelled demand for imports, causing unprecedented logjams at West Coast ports.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Oil industry says Granholm meeting sends 'positive signal'

A meeting with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to lower gas prices and boost domestic oil supplies was constructive, but did not produce a major breakthrough, groups representing the oil industry and refiners said Thursday.The meeting with Granholm and other top officials came as President Joe Biden called on Congress to suspend federal taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel as a way to relieve high gas prices that have frustrated drivers and spurred inflation. The Democratic president also called on states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief, and he delivered a public critique of the energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Biden Administration Plans Six-figure Compensation For Havana Syndrome Victims

The Biden administration is planning to compensate the victims of Havana Syndrome, the anomalous health incidents affecting U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers worldwide, with payments ranging from $100,000 to $200,000, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The proposed rule, which is expected to be published in the coming...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
Fox News

Washington Post's personal finance columnist says Americans 'got to stop complaining' about inflation

Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary said Americans are exaggerating the impact of inflation on their lives during a Wednesday segment on MSNBC. "There’s a new poll out by Politico, Morning Consult that I think is quite revealing. It shows 38% of Americans say they would rather see a recession than the inflation we are dealing with," MSNBC host Chris Jansing said. "I read that to mean more than a third of Americans are so pressed by what they’re having to pay for gas, for food, everyday items, rent, that they’d rather see a recession. Is that where we are right now?"
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin threatens to arm ally Belarus with nuclear-capable missiles

Russian president Vladimir Putin has promised to arm its ally Belarus with nuclear-capable Iskander-M missile systems on Ukraine’s border.“In the coming months, we will transfer to Belarus Iskander-M tactical missile systems, which can use ballistic or cruise missiles, in their convential and nuclear versions,” Mr Putin said in a meeting with Belarusion president Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday in St Petersburg. The announcement comes at the same time Ukraine endured an attack of missile strikes launched from Belarusion territory, despite the nation not officially being a part to the conflict. Mr Lukashenko asked Mr Putin for help boosting Belarus’ defence...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Baby Formula#Mexico#Manufacturing Plant#Europe#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
The Guardian

Pilot shortages add to US travel chaos as airlines struggle to meet demand

The chaos afflicting American travel has continued as a shortage of pilots became the latest flashpoint for anger against the embattled airline industry. On Tuesday, more than 1,300 Southwest airline pilots picketed in Dallas, Texas, amid stalled contract negotiations. American Airlines, which flies to more than 350 destinations, also blamed pilot shortages for its decision to stop operations in three cities – Ithaca and Islip, both in New York, and Toledo in Ohio – after 7 September. The airline is the the only major one providing service out of Toledo.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
The Associated Press

CDC panel recommends US seniors get souped-up flu vaccines

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans 65 and older should get newer, souped-up flu vaccines because regular shots don’t provide them enough protection, a federal advisory panel said Wednesday. The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines that might offer more or longer protection for seniors, whose weakened immune systems...
HEALTH
Vox

When you drive for work, $5 gas hurts

Back in February, when US gas prices were around $3.50, most Americans said they’d change their driving habits or lifestyle if gas hit $4. It now costs just under $5 on average. In the short term, high gas prices have meant that some people have become more conscientious about...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

A world apart, Lebanon and Sri Lanka share economic collapse

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon and Sri Lanka may be a world apart, but they share a history of political turmoil and violence that led to the collapse of once-prosperous economies bedeviled by corruption, patronage, nepotism and incompetence. The toxic combinations led to disaster for both: Currency collapse, shortages, triple-digit...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Germany’s top energy regulator said the country can last just 2.5 months without Russian gas, and there will be a ‘difficult’ autumn and winter ahead

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. With Russian gas flows drying up, imports-reliant Germany is bracing for rationing measures and an economic slowdown. And officials warn that a harsh winter of gas shortages will be in the cards if Russia turns off the taps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

710K+
Followers
161K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy