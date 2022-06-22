ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Furry Friends

Franklin News Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fun-loving rock-star of a pup will keep his people on their toes with his antics. Freddy is 1-year-old and weighs about 40 pounds. He is in need of someone patient to teach...

thefranklinnewspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin News Post

Kids come out for community courts in Huddleston

A new recreation area is quickly coming together in Huddleston. Locals and visitors are already enjoying basketball games in the newly constructed courts with roller hockey and picklelball expected to be added in the coming months. The new basketball court was completed less than a month ago as the first...
HUDDLESTON, VA
Franklin News Post

Local man honored by Roanoke Quilts of Valor Stitchers

On Saturday, June 18, the Roanoke Quilts of Valor Stitchers awarded Rocky Mount resident Herbert Jones, 91, and Fork Mountain resident Michael T. Cassell, “Todd,” quilts of valor for their service to the United States. The ceremony was held at Fork Mountain Quilting in Rocky Mount. A quilt...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Sandlot Football registration is open

Franklin County Sandlot Football Association is taking registrations for its 2022 season, which runs from August to November. Sandlot football is for ages 7-12 as of September 30. Deadline to register is Friday, July 1. Single player fee is $110 - $95 football fee, $15 recreation fee (unless previously paid...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Stewart is looking forward to South Boston visit

SOUTH BOSTON—Former NASCAR champion and reigning SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) series champion Tony Stewart says competing at iconic short tracks like South Boston Speedway, where the series will visit on Saturday night, is part of what makes the SRX series exciting for its competitors. “It’s cool to go to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Franklin County, VA
Lifestyle
County
Franklin County, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Franklin News Post

Testing proves to be beneficial for SRX cars

SOUTH BOSTON—Excitement continues to build for South Boston Speedway’s SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) event, with the speedway hosting a recent closed testing session the series. Fans are excited about South Boston Speedway’s nationally televised June 25 SRX event Saturday that will feature 12 of the country’s best drivers...
Franklin News Post

Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for June 22

Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. Mary Dudley Harrison April 14, 1940 - June 18, 2022 Mary Dudley Harrison, of South Boston, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. She wa…
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Probation and parole office to move

The office of Probation and Parole District 37 of the Virginia Department of Corrections is scheduled to move in the near future. The office will move from its location on North Main Street to the old Moose Lodge on Grassy Hill Road, which closed a few years ago. Stephanie Coughlan,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Solar ordinance addressed by supervisors

On Tuesday, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors put the finishing touches on comprehensive plan and zoning code language dealing with solar facilities. The zoning code and comprehensive plan changes are part of the county’s response to growing interest in solar farming in Franklin County. “We do have two...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy