Scottsdale, AZ

Fourth of July Dining & Events 2022

By Melissa Larsen
fabulousarizona.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether your Fourth of July weekend calls for red, white and blue margaritas and pool parties or family-friendly festivals with hot dogs and face painting, Arizona has a celebration for you. Fairmont Scottsdale Princess’s Freedom Feset. Fairmont Scottsdale Princess hosts one of the Valley’s most adored July 4...

travelawaits.com

5 Luxurious Farm-To-Spa Experiences In Arizona

One of the things I like to do when traveling in the Southwest is to enjoy local spa treatments because they incorporate indigenous ingredients you can’t usually find anywhere else in the U.S. They’re called “farm-to-spa” experiences, and they offer unique treatments that heal the body and soul with desert-inspired botanicals like prickly pear, aloe oil, citrus, and cactus flower. Native American traditions are also popular in these Arizona spa treatments, providing inspiration for distinctive healing therapies.
ARIZONA STATE
santansun.com

Historic EV restaurant moves to Chandler

It’s not often a 55-year-old restaurant gets to celebrate a grand opening, but that’s what La Fonda Mexican Restaurant did recently. The popular family-owned eatery decided to move to Chandler after decades of operating in Tempe. “My sister and I we found this location,” said Angela Cota, who...
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Someburros will open 1st West Valley location in Goodyear

Someburros, a locally-owned and family-operated group of restaurants known for its time-honored and authentic Sonoran-style Mexican food, will launch its 13th Arizona location in the Goodyear community, marking it as the first West Valley location. The Goodyear and West Valley community is invited to be a part of the Someburros...
GOODYEAR, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Chain Opening New Location Downtown

A new chicken sandwich restaurant is opening.Jacinto Diego/Unsplash. Certain restaurants, for one reason or another, have an almost cult-like following. Sometimes it is the exclusivity of the restaurant, where it does not open in certain areas of the country. Other times it simply stands above the competition in the quality of what it provides. For many on the East Coast, there is almost an elusive memory of In-N-Out, simply because the chain doesn’t exist on that side of the country. Others might think of the Sonics they once visited as a kid, but now the chain doesn’t exist where they live. Whatever the reason may be, one such chain restaurant with a massive following is opening a new location right in the heart of downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

AZ Craft Beer Awards & Festival Beer Review 15: Vamonos

Let’s go! This Mexican style Vienna lager from The Beer Research Institute will make you and some friends want to vamonos to Mesa. Light and refreshing, this one is almost nitro-like smooth on the finish and would pair nicely with the spicy food served up at the BRI brewpub location on Stapley and the U.S. 60. BRI’s newest location is a taproom with old school arcade games on Main Street in Downtown Mesa. Bring some cash for game tokens and enjoy the wide variety of BRI beer styles on draft. Just don’t break my high score on Tapper.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman Pays It Forward to Mesa Swim instructor

Advanced Materials Technology is a Chandler-based, family-owned, full-service machine shop. Arizona Cardinals send students and teachers on Washington, D.C. field trip. Nearly 300 teachers and students get to spend four days in the nation's capital, thanks to the Cardinals and State Farm. Jaime's Local Love: Homage Coffee House. Updated: Jun....
MESA, AZ
ABC News

Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat

PHOENIX -- Hundreds of blue, green and grey tents are pitched under the sun’s searing rays in downtown Phoenix, a jumble of flimsy canvas and plastic along dusty sidewalks. Here, in the hottest big city in America, thousands of homeless people swelter as the summer’s triple digit temperatures arrive.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler pub serves up authentic Irish fare

Since opening in March 2003, Fibber Magees in Chandler has been the East Valley’s destination place for anyone in search of an authentic Irish pub and fare. “One of the reasons we feel we can claim to be authentic is we got some Irish ownership,” bragged owner and General Manager Matt Brennan, one of four managing partners.
CHANDLER, AZ
Phoenix New Times

An Immersive King Tut Exhibit Is Coming to Scottsdale

The trend of immersive cultural experiences coming to Phoenix just expanded. This time, it's less about art and more about history. Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey to the Light will open Friday, September 30, at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Old Town Scottsdale. The production is the result of collaboration between Lighthouse Immersive, which is responsible for shows like Immersive Van Gogh and Immersive Klimt, and United Exhibits Group (UEG) and International Foundation for Fine and Decorative Arts (IFFDA). The project is under the auspices of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Redevelopment of the Iconic Papago Plaza in South Scottsdale Takes Shape

Papago Plaza is Last Major Gateway Intersection in Scottsdale to be Redeveloped. Scottsdale, Arizona --- The redevelopment of the iconic mixed-use Papago Plaza, recognizable to many long-time area residents for its Pueblo-style design dating to the 1960s, is taking shape as the area’s demographics are growing and the plaza generates strong interest with multiple offers from restaurateurs and retailers.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Postino to Open its First West Valley Wine Bar and Restaurant

Soon, you will be able to sip on boutique wine and nosh on brie, apple, and fig bruschetta in the West Valley. Postino WineCafe is opening its ninth Valley location adjacent to the Peoria Sports Complex at 83rd Avenue south of Bell Road. The mixed-use development will encompass 2.66 acres...
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Bourbon & Bones unveils new cocktail lounge in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — The steakhouse Bourbon & Bones announced it will open B&B Cocktail Lounge, a new standalone concept, on Wednesday in Scottsdale. The opening will take place at 4222 N. Scottsdale Rd, just north of the steakhouse off Indian School Road. The drink selection will include wines, spirit and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
CNET

Best Internet Providers in Phoenix

Phoenix is one of the fastest-growing cities in the US, with thousands relocating to the area yearly. Along with decent air conditioning, the Valley of the Sun's citizens will need a fast, reliable internet connection. If you're a newly arrived resident -- Phoenixite? Phoenician? -- or you've lived in Phoenix for some time now, it's worth looking at options in your area to ensure you're with the best internet provider for your needs.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Construction is Underway on the Next Phase of One Scottsdale Located North of Loop 101

North Scottsdale Property Among Best Locations in the Valley. DMB Associates, Inc., the developers behind highly acclaimed DC Ranch and numerous other communities across the Phoenix metropolitan area, announced that construction has started, and activity is thriving on the next phases of One Scottsdale, comprised of 75 acres just north of Loop 101 on Scottsdale Road.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

United Airlines to cut 50 domestic flights daily starting July 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - United Airlines has announced that it will be cutting 50 domestic flights every day from its Newark, New Jersey hub starting July 1. That’s 12% of the airlines’ schedule. Some cancellations are due to bad weather, engineering difficulties with the aircraft, and recently, the...
GILBERT, AZ

