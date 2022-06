PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A bad review online can cripple a small business, even if it’s not legitimate. The impact of those bad reviews has sparked a wave of “mob-like” behavior. Businesses across the state have complained recently that they’re being bullied by social media bloggers and influencers, who are demanding goods and services, and if they don’t get them, they’re threatening to post a negative review. Content creator Andrea Blake of Scottsdale said this kind of behavior is unacceptable. “That puts us content creators and influencers in a terrible light,” said Blake. “That’s not traditionally how we are, and it’s also terrible for businesses because they are people trying to make an income and pay the bills.”

