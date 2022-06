Most real estate investment is not available to the public due to high prices, loaded paperwork, and administrative costs. With blockchain technology and DeFi (Decentralised Finance), we are now entering a new normal for real-world investment. Real estate tokens are different from other native blockchain tokens like BTC and ETH in the sense, that there is an underlying asset with a book value. The real estate developer has to allocate a certain amount of tokens raised in a reserve to buy up real estate tokens if the price drops below the book value of the underlying asset.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO