While the Goodwood Festival of Speed ends with an official timed run up the Hill Climb layout, it is generally not actually a competitive event. That changes rarely, when a manufacturer brings something fast enough to fight for a record on the short climb. The track record changed hands in 2019, but the ultra-quick Volkswagen I.D. R that did it faced a damp track during the actual timed shootout. This year, a British company called McMurtry not only brought a car capable of fighting for the record, they got a dry run in the timed shootout. The result is not just a new official record, but a run nearly one second faster than the I.D. R's unofficial record.

