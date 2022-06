A variety of tokens were stolen using this exploit, ranging from wBTC and wETH to AAVE, FRAX, and several stablecoins among other tokens. On the 24th of June, the Horizon bridge connecting Harmony – a Layer-1 PoS blockchain built for native token ONE – to the Ethereum and Binance Chain ecosystem was hacked, leading to a loss of approximately $100 million in ETH. The exploit was announced on Twitter by the Harmony team, who stated that they are hunting for the culprit.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO