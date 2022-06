A Madison County man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his wife in the head. The Berea Police Department responded Tuesday night at approximately 6:30 to a report of a shooting at a residence in Logston Heights, according to the Herald-Leader. Upon arriving, police discovered that 38-year-old Aaron Clark, of Berea, had shot his wife in the head during an argument after the victim told Clark she was going to take out an emergency protective order against him.

MADISON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO