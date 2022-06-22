ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Locally Laid Egg Company Presents AirB-N-Bawk

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It is really fun. I, for years have wanted to bring egg-tourism to this farm,” Locally Laid Egg Company Marketing Chick, Lucie Amundsen says. Locally Laid Egg Company, a business based out of Wrenshall known for their eggs has taken on a new venture. The company has built a 6 foot...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Duluth named Minnesota’s Sustainable City of The Year

DULUTH, MN-- The City of Duluth is the winner of the Sustainable City Award for 2022 from the League of Minnesota Cities Annual Conference. The city received the award Thursday night. The award is given each year to a city that is working to achieve sustainability goals that align with...
DULUTH, MN
Windy Sunday

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • June 26, 2022. A strong surface high pressure building out west will give way to gusty northwest winds today. There is a chance for some isolated light rain showers across northern MN as well. Temperatures quickly rebound on Monday with highs climbing into the mid and upper 70s.
DULUTH, MN
Northland 5 day weather outlook

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • June 25, 2022. We will continue to see periodic chances of showers and thunderstorms through the middle of next week, with a break on Monday. Some showers and thunderstorms will continue this morning, which are the remnants of the strong to severe storms that rolled through western portions of the Northland last night and this morning. This activity should diminish by the middle of the afternoon, leading to quieter conditions this evening and overnight. Strong to severe storms are not anticipated. Additional chances of showers are possible Sunday across the northern areas of the region. Monday is looking pleasant, with plenty of sunshine. Then, chances of showers and storms return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Overall, this is a pretty typical weather pattern for this time of the year.
DULUTH, MN
Precipitation through 7:00 p.m. Saturday

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • June 25, 2022. Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms tonight may lead to flash flooding overnight. Areas in the Brainerd Lakes area will be particularly susceptible after the very high rainfall totals they received last night.
DULUTH, MN

