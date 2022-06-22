ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, TN

History of First Baptist stretched back two centuries

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, June 26, the First Baptist Church of Erwin will observe Celebrate 200, a bicentennial celebration of the church’s history and heritage. The church’s origins date back to June 22, 1822, when the Indian Creek Church was admitted to the Holston Baptist Association. That first congregation met in a log...

Johnson City Press

Rainbow Festival to be held in Johnson City on Saturday

The first of what organizers hope will be an annual regional event marking Pride Month and highlighting LGBTQ+ issues will be held Saturday in Johnson City. WHO: The Pride Community Center of the Tri-Cities is hosting the Inaugural Pride Rainbow Festival. The center is located in the King Centre, 300 E. Main St., Johnson City.
Johnson City Press

Cookout coming to Jonesborough

Cookout, the popular fast-food chain, is opening a restaurant in Jonesborough. Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said he expects the restaurant will open either later this year or early next year. The site is located off North Lincoln Avenue and East Jackson Boulevard at 150 N. Lincoln, near the Jonesborough Pizza Parlor and the Old Towne Pancake House. Crews have been at the site in recent days demolishing a bank that used to stand on the property to make way for the Cookout.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Isabelle Crowder Jones

Isabelle Crowder Jones, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep following a brief illness at Johnson City Medical Center, Monday evening, June 20, 2022. Mrs. Jones was born on August 9, 1926, in Rosehill, VA to the late Reverend Issac Garfield Crowder and Maude Withrow Crowder. Mrs. Jones was a graduate of Unicoi Co. High School after which she furthered her education attending Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, TN where she graduated in 1946 with an Associate of Arts Degree. During her time at Tennessee Wesleyan, her activities included the Christian Service Club, Y.M. -Y.W., Wesleyan Fellowship, member of the NOCATULA staff (yearbook) and member of ETA Upsilon Gamma Sorority. She was on the Tumbling team and played basketball in 1945 and captain of the team in 1946. She was voted Best Female Athlete in 1946. After graduating, she moved back to the Johnson City area. She worked for several years as a teller at First Federal Savings and Loan before becoming a staff assistant for the Sherrod Library at East Tennessee State University from where she retired. She married Jack Arnold Jones who was the love of her life in 1955. They lived in Johnson City, TN before returning to Unicoi in 1991 to enjoy retirement on the golf course at Buffalo Valley.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Fourth of July festivities announced for Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities and surrounding areas have a wide variety of events and celebrations planned for the Fourth of July. Abingdon Abingdon’s Independence Day Fireworks will begin on Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. The event will take place at Latture Field in downtown Abingdon. Bristol Tennessee/Virginia Scythian and Florencia & The Feeling […]
ABINGDON, VA
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee family remembers veteran family member who is still MIA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Norman Flynn’s family wants to make sure all of East Tennessee remembers him after he did not make it home and has never been found after the Korean War. Norman’s brother, Fred Flynn, went to the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial in World’s Fair Park to see his brother’s name there for the first time Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
Christ
WJHL

Bear captured, Carden’s Bluff reopened

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The bear that caused Carden’s Bluff Campground to be closed has been captured, and the campground is set to reopen on Thursday, June 23. On June 16, an “aggressive” bear was reported at Carden’s Bluff Campground. U.S. Forest Service officials are warning visitors to look out for black bears and be […]
HAMPTON, TN
wcyb.com

Crews respond to multiple water rescues in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person is dead and another possibly missing, after two separate incidents on the water in Hawkins County on Wednesday. Authorities are investigating a fatal boating incident that happened on the Holston River, and crews also spent a majority of the evening searching for a man last seen floating on a raft on Cherokee Lake.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Cocke County opens temporary cooling stations amid high temperatures

NEWPORT, Tenn. — Cocke County has opened some temporary cooling stations throughout the county due to high temperatures. The Newport Community Center Gymnasium location is serving as a cooling station and has showers available at no cost. The Cosby Volunteer Fire Department and the Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire Department...
WJHL

Where can you set off fireworks in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) — With the Fourth of July nearing, many wonder if they live in an area that allows the use of fireworks. News Channel 11 compiled a list of jurisdictions and their firework ordinances before the celebrations pop off. You CANNOT set off fireworks in the following cities, towns and counties: Abingdon, Virginia — It […]
Kingsport Times-News

New Watauga River boat ramp has "soft" opening on Thursday.

ELIZABETHTON — The new boat ramp on the Watauga River beneath the Master Sergeant Jefferson Donald Davis Bridge had its “soft” opening Thursday morning and several anglers were using the brand new facility. The new ramp was proposed four years ago when members of the IDEA’s Group...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
993thex.com

Man Found Face Down In Holston, Identified

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has identified the body of a Kingsport man found Wednesday evening face down in the Holston River near Church Hill. The TWRA says 51 year old Dennis Wayne Jenkins was found in the water upstream from a single passenger boat near Christians Bend Boat Ramp. The unoccupied aluminum boat did not appear to have been in a collision. Jenkins was not wearing a life jacket. An autopsy is being performed to determine the exact cause of death.
KINGSPORT, TN

