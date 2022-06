Send a letter to your alderperson asking them to vote against the ordinance that would allow motorists to travel at deadly speeds with impunity. There are multiple reasons why Ald. Anthony’ Beale’s (9th) proposed ordinance to roll back Chicago’s current 6 mph speed camera ticketing threshold to 10 mph is a bad idea. We know that the cameras have generally been saving lives – a UIC study released last January found that that from 2015-17, the cams prevented an estimated 204 injury and fatality crashes.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO