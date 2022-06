The Swamp Rabbit Trail is a mixed-use (walking/running/biking) path that stretches through Downtown Greenville up into Travelers Rest. Since opening in 2009, the popular trail has grown from 9 miles to 22, and sections are still being added all over the Upstate! As the trail grows, so does local business. Breweries, cafes, parks, and shops have all popped up along the path, providing Greenville residents with tons of fun activities!

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO