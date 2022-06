I chose to study nursing back in 1978 because I realized how much I enjoy helping people from all walks of life become the healthiest version of themselves. Unfortunately, that choice is not available for some students because of financial and academic barriers, as well as capacity limitations in nursing programs around the country. In New Jersey alone, over half of the associate degree programs were forced to reject qualified applicants because of a lack of clinical sites and limited classroom space.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO