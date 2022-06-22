ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanabec County, MN

Kanabec County Court Report

Kanabec County Times Online
 4 days ago

The following charges were filed in Kanabec County Court on June 13-20, 2022. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Dominick Mains (12/18/1971) of Ogilvie was charged June 13 with one gross misdemeanor count of harassment. Jacob Eugene Musta (04/11/1991) of Mora was charged June 14 with one...

www.moraminn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Teen pleads guilty in March death of Columbia Heights girl

ANOKA, Minn. -- A Twin Cities teenager pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl, the Anoka County Attorney's office announced.Damico Jamal-Tokyo High shot and killed 15-year-old Derryanna Davis of Columbia Heights in March.High, who was 16 at the time of the crime, admitted that he picked up a handgun and, without checking to see if it was loaded, pulled the trigger while pointing the gun at Davis.The case will be deemed an extended jurisdiction juvenile prosecution. High will receive a sentence in juvenile court along with an adult prison sentence. He will serve the prison sentence if he does not fulfill the juvenile sentence, according to the Anoka County Attorney's Office.High will not have to serve a 57-month adult prison sentence as long as he meets the requirements of the Hennepin County juvenile disposition.The Anoka County Attorney's Office charged High by juvenile delinquency petition and sought to have him certified as an adult. The certification request will be rescinded if Hennepin County approves the plea agreement and issues the disposition.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
drydenwire.com

Joint Investigation Into Heroin Distribution In Burnett County Results In Arrests Of Two Shell Lake Residents

BURNETT COUNTY — A joint investigation into heroin distribution in Burnett County has resulted in 2 arrests, according to a press release submitted to DrydenWire.com from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Siren Police Department conducted a joint investigation into...
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Kanabec County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Kanabec County, MN
City
Ogilvie, MN
City
Fridley, MN
City
Mora, MN
City
Albert Lea, MN
City
Brainerd, MN
City
Prior Lake, MN
Mora, MN
Government
bulletin-news.com

Minnesota Man Dies Sunday in Freshwater Drowning on Pelican Lake

On Sunday, a 49-year-old Merrifield resident drowned in freshwater on Pelican Lake. A complaint of a guy being taken from the lake while swimming from a pontoon on the south end of Pelican Lake close to a public access received the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office’s attention at 2:59 pm.
MERRIFIELD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Four county officials go overboard after airboat tips on Maple Lake

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Polk County Highway Department employees ended up in Maple Lake near Mentor, after the airboat they were on tipped and sank to the bottom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Highway Department install buoys...
MENTOR, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justin Lee#Gross Misdemeanor#Drug Possession#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Kanabec County Court#Cambri
Bring Me The News

Suspect in Plymouth gas station homicide released on $100K bond

The 23-year-old suspect allegedly connected to a deadly Plymouth gas station shooting turned himself into police on Friday, June 17 – the same day Plymouth Police Department identified him as a suspect and asked the public to help find him. According to Plymouth PD, Daniel James Hart turned himself...
Sasquatch 107.7

Woman Killed in Central Minnesota Crash

Mora, MN (KROC AM News)- A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old Minnesota woman Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says Rachel Johnson of Willow River was driving on Hwy. 65 south of Mora when she drove over the centerline and collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
MORA, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman, 29, dies in two-vehicle crash south of Mora

A 29-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in east-central Minnesota on Wednesday. According to the State Patrol, Rachel J. Johnson, of Willow River, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Highway 65 in Kanabec County when she crossed the centerline and crashed into a Ford transit truck.
MORA, MN
KARE 11

Heavy rain causes mass flooding in Randall, Minnesota

RANDALL, Minn. — Crews in Morrison County are working to clear several roads around Randall, Minnesota after heavy rain overnight caused mass flooding. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, all roads going to Randall are closed, as well as Highway 10 from Cushing to Randall after receiving about eight inches of rain.
RANDALL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

Suspect in attempted kidnapping at Brooklyn Park McDonald's turns self in

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a child at a Twin Cities fast food restaurant has turned himself in, police said.The incident occurred at a Brooklyn Park McDonald's Tuesday afternoon. The man allegedly grabbed a child, who screamed. The suspect then took a cellphone from the child and left the scene on a bicycle.Police put out a call for help finding the suspect. On Wednesday, police said he turned himself in "due to pressure from concerned citizens."
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Cambridge-Isanti teacher, coach killed in crash

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets football team has a new hashtag — #playforhouts — created in honor of Brandon Houtsma, assistant coach and a sixth-grade math teacher at the middle school. Players and anyone who wishes are using the hashtag to pay respects to the teacher and coach, who was killed Friday night in Kanabec County in a pickup crash. He was 37.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Blue Line Extension Light Rail Route Officially Approved

A revised light rail route from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park now has the green light. The Metropolitan Council and the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved the modified route for the METRO Blue Line Extension this week. The revised route would go down the middle of County Road 81. That...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police release photo of metro McDonald's attempted kidnapping suspect

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police are looking for a man who grabbed and robbed a child at a Twin Cities fast food restaurant Tuesday afternoon. It happened at about 1:13 p.m. at a Brooklyn Park McDonald's, on the 1400 block of 85th Avenue.Police say this man tried to kidnap a 3-year-old, but the child screamed.The man then snatched a cellphone from the child and rode off on a dark-colored BMX bike.Police are asking for anyone with information on this case to call 911.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Big-time rain totals flood Highway 10 in central Minnesota

Nearly stationary thunderstorms dumped huge rain totals on central Minnesota Thursday night, and more rain and storms continue to impact the area Friday morning with more expected Friday night. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office posted pictures. "Multiple emergency personnel are out checking residences in the city of Randall due to...
RANDALL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Several evacuated as central Minnesota experiences flooding

After overnight storms, parts of central Minnesota are experiencing flooding.A number of homes near the Little Elk River in the town of Randall had to be evacuated today, while a number of roads were closed off."There's water everywhere. It's completely insane. I've never seen anything like this," said Meghan Waldoch.Waldoch spent part of Friday afternoon trying to get to her mother-in-law's house. But it was no easy task. 230th Avenue leading into Randall was closed, and surrounding country roads were washed out."She's got 12 inches of water in her basement but she's doing okay," said Waldoch.In town, Jason Ganz couldn't...
RANDALL, MN
boreal.org

Roads closed due to flooding after overnight storms in central Minnesota

Photo: Floodwaters cover U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., on Friday morning. Morrison County Sheriff's Office. Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway...
RANDALL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy