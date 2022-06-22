Letter to the Editor: We need solar energy

Voting in an election in a democracy such as the United States of America is a duty and privilege for all eligible citizens!. The electoral process for local government is the foundation for having a safe, prosperous, and secure community here in Independence Township. In 2022, Clarkston residents have an opportunity to elect a township supervisor worthy of leading our neighborhoods and collaborating with constituents to establish home rule policies that strengthen and unite us rather than divide us.

