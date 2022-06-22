ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Letter to the Editor: We need solar energy

By Matt Mackinder
clarkstonnews.com
 2 days ago

The closing of one of Michigan’s most prominent nuclear energy plants should be a call for awareness of the use of solar energy in personal and commercial settings. In Michigan, we have a one percent cap that limits...

clarkstonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
clarkstonnews.com

Guest Viewpoint: Supporting DEI

It certainly was uplifting to read former Clarkston Community Schools graduate Justin Osborn’s comments in support of greater DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) in Clarkston Schools (Clarkston News, May 25, 2022). Osborn points out that his own educational experience in Clarkston Schools failed to prepare him to deal with the...
CLARKSTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Summer food service

The Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency (OLHSA) has announced the sponsorship of the summer food service program for children. Free meals will be available to children 18 years of age and under or persons up to age 26 who are enrolled in an educational program for the mentally or physically disabled that is recognized by a state or local public educational agency.
OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Vote for Petterson

Voting in an election in a democracy such as the United States of America is a duty and privilege for all eligible citizens!. The electoral process for local government is the foundation for having a safe, prosperous, and secure community here in Independence Township. In 2022, Clarkston residents have an opportunity to elect a township supervisor worthy of leading our neighborhoods and collaborating with constituents to establish home rule policies that strengthen and unite us rather than divide us.
CLARKSTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Academic achievement

Seven Sashabaw Middle School students were honored at the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education meeting, June 13. From left, Connor King, James Dutchesen, Wyatt Grawey, Nathan Saker, Matthew Drake, Jackson McNaughton, and Slate Campbell all received the Einstein Excellence Award for excelling in math three years above their grade level. These students aced their Honors Geometry and Algebra 2 courses by seventh grade. CCS Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan and board members are present in the background. Photo: Provided by Kelly Allen/Clarkston Community Schools.
CLARKSTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
clarkstonnews.com

Wolves finish spring play against Lake Orion

Lake Orion — Clarkston Varsity Softball wrapped the season in the district final against Lake Orion on June 4, 11-5, after winning the district semifinal against Oxford earlier in the day. “The girls had a great day,” said Katie Smith, head coach. “They played hard, even through some unforeseen...
LAKE ORION, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Kickers end winning season, look ahead to 2023

Damian Huffer reflected on the spring season for Clarkston Girls Varsity Soccer. The head coach said the team was in every single game, finishing with an overall record 10-6-1 with OAA White league record 4-2-1. Huffer added an exception to being in every single game was the season opener against...
CLARKSTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy