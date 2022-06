With a gentle westerly breeze, the sun high in the sky and neighbors out for a stroll, it might’ve been a normal summer day in the quiet neighborhood of Emerald Hills. But on Wednesday afternoon, June 22, as West Maple Way wound its way towards the top of the hill, a light dusting of pink could be seen coating everything — the street, the houses and even the bushes — in a distinctly unnatural hue.

EMERALD HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO