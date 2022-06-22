ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Sickle Cell Disease Symposium Highlights Multiple Barriers to Care

By Benjamin Waldrum
uams.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 22, 2022 | Adult sickle cell patients continue to benefit from increased awareness and newly available therapies. However, lack of research funding and access to care, as well as perceived bias from health care professionals, are still impediments to better care. That was the message from the annual...

news.uams.edu

