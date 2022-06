If your daily commute has you using I-220 to cross the Red River, you'll either need to consider another route, or plan for some possible delays. In a release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development we learn that motorists are advised that beginning today, Wednesday, June 22, there will be lane closures on I-220 eastbound and westbound over the Red River in Bossier Parish.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO