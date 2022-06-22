ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Hailey Bieber Is Being Sued by a Fashion Brand for Using the Name "Rhode" for Her Beauty Line

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 3 days ago

Hailey Bieber seems to have landed herself in a little legal trouble.

The model recently launched her beauty line, which she named Rhode , a decision that isn't delighting everyone.

Fashion label Rhode in particular isn't thrilled about this, especially considering Bieber reportedly previously asked them to use their name (and presumably for them to change theirs), but they refused at the time. However, she went ahead with it anyway.

The fashion brand took to Instagram to announce their decision to sue Bieber, which they say they didn't take lightly.

They wrote the following:

A note from our founders, Purna & Phoebe:

Nine years ago, we quit our jobs and founded Rhode out of our apartment, creating a fashion company from nothing. We’re two women entrepreneurs who met in college, built the RHODE brand, and put years of hard work into our minority co-owned company.

Today, we were forced to file a lawsuit against Hailey Bieber and her new skin-care line that launched last week and that is using the brand “rhode.” We didn’t want to file this lawsuit, but we had to in order to protect our business.

We admire Hailey. She has worked hard and earned the ability to create her own skin-care line. We don’t want to sue Hailey; we want to celebrate her. As fellow women entrepreneurs, we wish her every success.

Hailey could choose any brand for her skin-care line. We have only the brand name “RHODE” that we’ve built. That’s why we didn’t sell her our brand when she asked four years ago, and why we ask her now to change her skin-care line’s brand. Her using our brand is hurting our company, our employees, our customers, and our partners.

We’re confident in the lawsuit’s outcome, but we hope Hailey will now understand the harm we’re sure she never meant to cause and change her skin-care line’s brand. Thank you to everyone for valuing our vision and supporting us.

I'm personally a big fan of both Bieber's and Rhode's (the fashion brand), so I hope both parties can resolve this issue without too much trouble.

And if this has all awoken your curiosity about Rhode clothing, here's what you need to know: It's beloved of celebs including Mindy Kaling and Whitney Port , and editors Laura Brown and Carly Cardellino . Our editors at Marie Claire love it , too, and you can shop a couple of our faves below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ViuNW_0gIWaf8A00

Rhode Casey Cotton Tassel Tie Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsu6r_0gIWaf8A00

Rhode Lulani Dress

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Chris Evans may need to rein in TFI Friday reboot

Chris Evans has suggested that his old music-and-chatshow TFI Friday will be returning later this year. But the raucous series, which ran on Channel 4 from 1996 to 2000, and came back for a brief revival in 2015, could appear in a very different format. “The thing is, you don’t need a TV channel now,” Evans told listeners of his Virgin Radio breakfast show. “TFI Friday doesn’t have to be an hour long, it could be longer, we could livestream it.” He said it could draw on its wealth of archive material, some unbroadcast, which made me personally very excited to see if there was a performance of a Kula Shaker B-side tucked away somewhere on a hard drive.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

855
Followers
509
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy