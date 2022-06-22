ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rapper Lil Tjay Shot and in Emergency Surgery

By micahdixon
 2 days ago
According to TMZ Rapper Lil Tjay is in emergency surgery after being shot while in NJ. There is no immediate release of his condition or how many times the rapper was shot. Also there is no word on the motive for the shooting, but police are on the hunt for suspects.

This incident happened in the middle of the night in Edgewater. It being reported there was also two different shooting sites, one at Chipotle, and another at a gas staton, Exxon. Again Lil Tjay is undergoing surgery, so continue to keep him in your prayers.

He is only 21 years old.

Keep him in your prayers

