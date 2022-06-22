ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFC assistant Bentick leaving Remsen Street

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fixture on Remsen Street for the past 15 years, St. Francis Brooklyn associate head men’s basketball coach Clive Bentick is moving on to Monmouth University. “Fifteen years ago, I walked through the door on Remsen Street as an assistant coach and I was welcomed with open arms,” said Bentick, who...

brooklyneagle.com

CBS New York

Harlem barbershop remembers slain college basketball star Darius Lee

NEW YORK -- Police are still looking for the gunman that opened fire on a crowd in Harlem on Father's Day, killing 21-year-old Darius Lee. Lee is being remembered as a young man with a bright future, whose light was extinguished too soon.The murder is sparking new conversations about gun violence in the Harlem community, including at the barbershop where Lee was a lifelong customer, CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reported Wednesday."I've been cutting his hair since he was a baby," said Earl Figueroa, owner of Fig's Barbershop on Frederick Douglass at West 135th Street.Figueroa smiled while remembering how tall Lee had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

This NYC Pizzeria Was Just Named the Best in the Country

It may come not as a surprise, but New York City is officially home to the best pizza in the US. The Italian-born and Italian brand-sponsored guide Top 50 Pizza just declared so, unveiling the list of the 50 best pizza spots in the country. Anthony Mangieri's Una Pizza Napoletana, which is located in the Lower East Side and recently reopened after a two-year hiatus, is at the top of the list. San Francisco's Tony's Pizza Napoletana was awarded second place, while New York's own Ribalta NYC ended up third.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn historian to revive Brooklyn Dodger memories

Brooklyn Borough Historian Ron Schweiger, a former president of the Brooklyn College Alumni Association and a past president of the Society of Old Brooklynites, will be the keynote speaker as the society commemorates its 142nd anniversary on Sunday at the Bay Ridge Manor — and the topic will be the Brooklyn Dodgers.
BROOKLYN, NY
amny.com

‘I am tired of going from press conference to funeral’: Harlem mourns the loss of local basketball star to mass shooting

Community members and elected officials once again held space to mourn the loss of life and senseless violence surrounding another mass shooting. New Yorkers came together on Monday evening in an attempt to make sense of a Father’s Day massacre that left a promising young basketball star dead and eight others injured. Convening at 139th Street and 5th Avenue where droves of Harlemites were sent stampeding away after gunfire rang out during a late-night barbecue, those mourning the aftermath are asking why it had to happen?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Reactions to concealed carry decision pour in from Brooklyn

NEW YORK -  Reactions to the Supreme Court's decision on concealed carry in New York State are pouring in all over the city as people try to understand how this ruling will affect public safety. "I think maybe if there was a legal carrying citizen on the subway, it may have made a difference," says Patricia Harrison from Brownsville, referencing the Sunset Park subway shooting in April. "Maybe in Buffalo, it may have made a difference."CBS2's Hannah Kliger spoke to Brooklynites across the borough about their thoughts on the ruling.READ MORE: Supreme Court strikes down New York's concealed carry law  "I think to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Mixing Where New Yorkers Live and Work Just Might Gain Traction

This article was originally published on Jun 22 6:19pm EDT by THE CITY. Last year, Randy Peers moved the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce from the 27th floor of an office tower in Downtown Brooklyn, where it had been located for 100 years, to the sprawling Industry City complex on the Sunset Park waterfront.
BROOKLYN, NY
Person
King Rice
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

NYPD SEIZES BIKES NOT MEANT FOR CITY USE: The New York Police Department demolished nearly 100 seized dirt bikes, ATVs, and other illegal motorbikes at a departmental auto pound in Brooklyn on Tuesday – sending a strong message against the unlawful use of these hazardous vehicles on the city’s roadways. The bikes, which are constructed for off-road use and are not street-legal, generate numerous complaints from New York drivers and pedestrians who find themselves imperiled by these bikes’ lack of safety equipment, their maneuvers, loud engines, speeding, racing on sidewalks, and users’ failure to signal.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

19th Century Brooklyn Women’s Exchange to return to its Montague Street roots

The Brooklyn Women’s Exchange, which sells handmade craft items on consignment, has signed a lease for the downstairs storefront at 137 Montague St. The not-for-profit is currently located at 55 Pierrepont St., in a building owned by Catholic Charities, which wants the space for its own purposes. The 168-year-old...
BROOKLYN, NY
localsyr.com

Jazz in the City to hold free concert Thursday

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Community Health “Jazz in the City” public health concert series will hold a free concert to the Near West Side, 300 Oswego St, Syracuse NY, from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, June 23. New York City’s acclaimed pop salsa group, “3D Rhythm of Life” will...
SYRACUSE, NY
Curbed

Meet Eric Adams’s Other Brooklyn Apartment

Eric Adams seems to have a lot of trouble grasping basic facts about Brooklyn homes (whether he lives in them, whether he owns them, what they tend to cost). Over the past year, the mayor has repeatedly said he doesn’t own a co-op at 425 Prospect Place with his ex Sylvia Cowan — and that he transferred his shares to Cowan more than a decade ago. But on Wednesday, the City confirmed that Adams still very much owns 50 percent of the shares. Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for Adams, told the outlet that his ownership was both “transferred” to Cowan years ago and not “fully transferred.” (Levy blamed the failure to report the co-op on financial-disclosure forms on Adams’s former accountant.)
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell hails city’s 10th consecutive week of declines in shootings

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell vowed Thursday to continue making strides against gun violence as the city marked its 10th consecutive week of declines in shootings. The number of shootings in the city began to fall in late April, Sewell said, crediting the drop in violence to her department’s anti-gun initiatives. Shootings in the city began spiraling out of control during the pandemic. “We ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Leaders React to Supreme Court Decision on New York Gun Law

Brooklyn leaders are reacting to the Supreme Court decision made Thursday that struck down the New York gun law that placed restrictions on carrying a concealed gun in public. In its decision, the Supreme Court said that the law violates the Second Amendment. Dr. Jocelynne Rainey, president and CEO of...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Jewish Press

Brooklyn Haredi Man Wins $126 Million Jackpot (but Takes Home Only $52.5 Million)

His name is Herman Kahan, he is a Haredi Jew from Brooklyn, and on Tuesday it was reported that he had won the $126,000,000 jackpot of the March 8 Mega Millions drawing. His winning numbers, although it’s probably too late to do anything with them, were: 07 18 38 58 64 and the Mega Ball 24.
CBS New York

Woman riding moped struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run in Brooklyn. Investigators say a 34-year-old woman was riding a moped when she was struck by a car. It happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday at Throop and Lexington avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. There's no word on a suspect or vehicle description. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Women’s Exchange announces relocation to Montague Street

Brooklyn Women’s Exchange (BWE) has signed a lease for the store-front space at 137 Montague St. After an extensive search, BWE was connected to the Calfa brothers, owners of Lassen and Hennigs and the space at 137 Montague, by Erika Belsey Worth of the BHA. While discussing possible retailers for the space with Erika, Tom said “What I really want is the Brooklyn Women’s Exchange.” The extensive renovations of the space should be complete by early September 2022 for the Opening Celebration of this new location of BWE. BWE President Ann Aurigemma says, “The Brooklyn Women’s Exchange has occupied two other spaces on Montague Street in our 168 year history and we are very excited to be back! We hope our new location will provide greater visibility for our hand crafted products and an enhanced connection with our community.” Kate Chura, executive director, Montague Street Business Improvement District said “We’re excited to welcome Brooklyn Women’s Exchange, the oldest remaining Women’s Exchange in the country, back to Montague Street, Brooklyn’s first business corridor. We look forward to their grand opening this Fall, and to the unique crafts and gifts they’ll offer Montague Street shoppers.”
BROOKLYN, NY

