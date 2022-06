Nexo has tapped Citibank for assistance on potential acquisitions as well as liquidity provision to faltered crypto platforms amid the market downturn. The current bear market has left many crypto-related businesses reeling. Between the Luna fiasco and assets dropping close to levels not seen in 2 years, crypto mainstays are struggling to stay afloat – either by freezing hiring, cutting staff loose altogether, or freezing exchanges and withdrawals “to protect consumers.”

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO