Pets

National Take Your Dog to Work Day, and Kissing Day

By micahdixon
 2 days ago

I know for sure this title is now referring to me but for the dog lover, have at it! Today is June 22nd that makes it National Take Your Dog to Work Day. So yes if you own a dog, it doesnt matter the kind of dog but your pup has to go to work with you today.

Even if your boss decides thats it not okay, let them know that its National take Your Dog to Work Day. June 22 is also known as National Kissing Day, so when you have time dont forget to spread some love by giving a kiss. Smoochie Smoochie!!

Take your pick, take your dog to work, or lay it on someone thick!

Cleveland, OH
