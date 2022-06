A five-year-old boy has died after being left in a car for hours while his mother prepared her daughter’s birthday party. The boy was left in the car in the driveway outside the family’s home in Houston, Texas on Monday. The mom was in a hurry when she came home with her son and eight-year-old daughter. The son remained in the car as the mother and daughter went inside, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KTRK.Two or three hours later, the mother remembered that the child was still buckled in his car seat, Mr Gonzalez added. “This time the...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO