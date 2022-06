PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of hikers from out of town had to be rescued on Camelback Mountain’s Echo Canyon trail on Thursday. Firefighters said a large group from a women’s retreat began hiking the trail around 7 a.m. with each person only having one small bottle of water. The heat became too much for them around noon so they called rescuers. Crews said the hikers were spread out all over the trail which made the rescue more difficult.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO