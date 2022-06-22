The South Florida Morning Show HR 4 6-22-22

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, rallies throughout South Florida were held with people holding signs and vocalizing their opposition to the decision. The ruling would take away the nation’s constitutional protections for abortions and turn them over to the states. Rallies were held in Delray...
Martin County Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a tractor trailer that caught on fire on Florida’s Turnpike Saturday morning. The truck transporting several vehicles caught fire on the southbound side of Florida’s Turnpike near mile marker 131 in Martin County. It is unclear how the truck caught on fire.
A 37-year-old Florida woman was arrested inside of the emergency room after she was caught loading a gun. The incident occurred Blake Hospital on Wednesday. Staff members say Jamekyra Ulisa Levertt Chapman was sitting inside of the emergency room with an IV in her arm when members of the security team witnessed her pull a gun out of her purse and load it.
WASHINGTON, D.C.- A bill supporters say will help keep guns out of the hands of potentially dangerous individuals passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday 234-193. 14 Republicans crossed the aisle to vote in favor of the bill. The bill came on the heels of the tragedy in Uvalde,...
(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — A Kentucky pediatrician was charged in a plot she allegedly conceived to kill her ex-husband and gain sole custody of her children, according to court documents unsealed by the Justice Department. According to the criminal complaint, Dr. Stephanie Russell, 52, asked an undercover agent posing as...
Comments / 0