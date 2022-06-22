ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor Ex Lanear Sampson Lands Coaching Job

By Denton Ramsey
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tW47o_0gIWX18Q00

Former Bears wide receiver also assigned pass game coordinator for Governors football program

Former Baylor Bears standout Lanear Sampson has been named the new wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator for the Austin Peay Governors, per a report.

Sampson, 31, was a four-year starter at Baylor from 2009-2012.

He played in all 51 games for the Bears during those four years, starting 44 contests, and concluded his collegiate career ranked fifth all-time at Baylor with 165 career receptions and 10th with 1,905 career receiving yards, according to BaylorBears.com.

The 5-11, 205-pound receiver garnered 11 career touchdowns and was named honorable mention All-Big 12 by league coaches in 2012. He also graduated with a degree in speech communication.

Other accolades while a student-athlete at Baylor include being invited to the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine, participating in the 2013 Texas vs. The Nation All-Star Game, being named to the Rivals.com All-Big 12 Freshman team in 2009, the Academic All-Big 12 First Team in 2009 and a being a two-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll.

At North Mesquite (TX), he caught 49 passes for 886 yards and six touchdowns as a senior in 2007.

Sampson also spent time on numerous NFL practice squads (Indianapolis Colts in 2013, Dallas Cowboys in 2013 and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014) before landing a professional contract with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League (CFL) in 2015.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter

Follow Inside the Bears on Facebook

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Clarksville, TN
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Clarksville, TN
Football
Clarksville, TN
College Sports
WacoTrib.com

University turns keys of baseball program over to former slugger Chapman

University High School has a new coach in charge of its baseball program, and it’s a familiar face. Waco ISD has hired Dylan Chapman as the Trojans’ head coach. Chapman, 22, was a Super Centex baseball player at University who graduated in 2018 before going on to Navarro College and Tarleton State. He also won Student-Athlete of the Year honors in 2018 on the Trib’s Super Centex All-Academic Team.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Putting On for Waco | A brand of community

WACO, Texas — Former Waco Connally standout Gaylon Glynn is entering his senior season as the quarterback of the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys, but that's not all there is to him. After the NCAA approved name, image, and likeness allowing college student-athletes to make money, Glynn finally had the green light to go after a different passion — fashion.
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
Person
Lanear Sampson
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, June 21, 2022

Howard “Hal” Rice, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, June 17, 2022, at his home. He was born June 12, 1941, in Memphis Tennessee, to Howard V. and Elizabeth Jane Rice. He was a U.S. Army veteran, proudly serving his country in Korea with the 8th Army Support Command as a radar and missile repairman. He earned the rank of E-5 and received an honorable discharge March 1, 1968. He was a member of VFW, Post 6291 in Murray.
MURRAY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Bears#Cowboys#Nfl Scouting Combine#American Football#College Football#Baylor Ex#The Austin Peay Governors#Baylorbears Com#The Ottawa Redblacks
mainstreetclarksville.com

Whataburger planning restaurants in Clarksville

A Whataburger restaurant could soon be built in Clarksville and then followed by an additional restaurant in the city. The agenda for next week’s Clarksville-Montgomery County Historic Zoning Commission and Common Design Review Board has slated approval for plans on next week’s agenda. The board will consider whether...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Allen declares candidacy for Clarksville mayor

Born and raised in Clarksville, Dr. David Allen’s life is dedicated to serving people and adhering to core principles of justice, fraternity, and equality for all. Allen is a United States Air Force Veteran, honorably serving during Operation Desert Storm. Allen is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. He’s married...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Kiss 103.1 FM

Good News Or Bad News? Bell County Bans Private Use, Sale of Fireworks

Many are looking forward to celebrating the Fourth of July in Central Texas. One of the most traditional things to do on Independence Day is to either set off fireworks yourself, or go out to a fireworks show with the family. For those wanting to celebrate by lighting up the sky at their personal homes in Bell County, we've got some tough news - you'll be on the wrong side of the law if you do.
BELL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
B106

Killeen, Texas Welcomes A Brand New Sophisticated Cigar And Martini Bar

When people think of Killeen, Texas I wouldn’t say that sophisticated is one of the words that would be used. More than likely you’re going to use words like military, vibrant, and maybe even fun, but I think it’s only appropriate now that we put the word sophisticated in the description when you speak about Killeen, and we have the LUXX Martinis and Jazz Bar to thank for that.
KILLEEN, TX
Inside The Bears

Inside The Bears

Waco, TX
297
Followers
149
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/baylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy