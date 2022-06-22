Baylor Ex Lanear Sampson Lands Coaching Job

Former Bears wide receiver also assigned pass game coordinator for Governors football program

Former Baylor Bears standout Lanear Sampson has been named the new wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator for the Austin Peay Governors, per a report.

Sampson, 31, was a four-year starter at Baylor from 2009-2012.

He played in all 51 games for the Bears during those four years, starting 44 contests, and concluded his collegiate career ranked fifth all-time at Baylor with 165 career receptions and 10th with 1,905 career receiving yards, according to BaylorBears.com.

The 5-11, 205-pound receiver garnered 11 career touchdowns and was named honorable mention All-Big 12 by league coaches in 2012. He also graduated with a degree in speech communication.

Other accolades while a student-athlete at Baylor include being invited to the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine, participating in the 2013 Texas vs. The Nation All-Star Game, being named to the Rivals.com All-Big 12 Freshman team in 2009, the Academic All-Big 12 First Team in 2009 and a being a two-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll.

At North Mesquite (TX), he caught 49 passes for 886 yards and six touchdowns as a senior in 2007.

Sampson also spent time on numerous NFL practice squads (Indianapolis Colts in 2013, Dallas Cowboys in 2013 and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014) before landing a professional contract with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League (CFL) in 2015.

