Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids Police Blotter 6/16-6/21

By steve gove
wbrn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article40-2201212 @ 9:16am 600 block Adams Items in the yard knocked over during the storm. 40-2201213 @ 11:14am 600 block Maple St Fail to Pay. Driver attempted to use his credit card at the pump, and it did not work. Contact made and driver returned to pay. 40-2201214 @...

