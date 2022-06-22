Big Rapids Police Blotter 6/16-6/21

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A Saint Helen woman was arrested for allegedly embezzling money from a vulnerable adult. Kelly Marlynne Haynie-Ulrech, 41, was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County on Thursday, June 23 on one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult. She is alleged to have embezzled between $50,000 and $100,000. The Michigan State Police was contacted in February by a relative of the victim asking them to investigate an alleged embezzlement. Haynie-Ulrech, also a relative of the victim, allegedly embezzled money from the vulnerable adult she had guardianship of, MSP said, adding she had been appointed guardian...

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO