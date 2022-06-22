ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie County, NY

Amazing Eagle Sightings Await You On the Schoharie County Eagle Trail

By Leslie Ann
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you get a thrill every time you see an eagle then we have just the place for you to check out that has only been around since the Fall of 2020. I'm talking about the Schoharie County Eagle Trail which was designed specifically for bird watchers who want a great...

95.3 Big Kat

95.3 Big Kat

Oneonta, NY
ABOUT

95.3 Big Kat plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

