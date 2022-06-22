ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits Turkey for first time since Khashoggi murder

By Tamara Qiblawi
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has landed in the Turkish capital for a first visit to the country since the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's Istanbul...

