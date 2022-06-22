73 condos: River Walk residential project is between Judson Alley and Riverview Road
LYNDEN -- Preparation action has been visible for months to turn the vision for a River Walk Homes project below downtown Lynden into reality. River Walk is a multi-phase condo development, to be 73 units at full buildout, that has received approval for its design concepts and is now awaiting building...
FERNDALE, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy reported 1,082 of their customers’ addresses were without power in the areas of Neptune Beach, Sandy Point and Sandy Point Heights due to a power outage that began about 1:10pm today, Thursday, June 23rd. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to...
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works (WCPW) has scheduled the following roads in and/or near Everson/Nooksack, Kendall and Maple Falls for chip sealing from 6am to 6pm between Monday, June 27th, and Thursday, June 30th. Forest Street, Maple Falls. Frost Road. Heady Road. Paradise Valley Road. Reese...
LYNDEN, Wash. — Traffic signals are reportedly dark as the result of a widespread power outage in the Lynden area. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported 4,361 of their customers’ addresses were without power since an outage began around 11am, today, Thursday, June 23rd. As of 11:15am, no cause...
UPDATE: The City of Lynden is moving up the time frame for citizens to comment on the idea of locating two state Department of Corrections transitional houses in Lynden. The issue drew an overflow crowd, mostly in protest, to the June 20 Lynden City Council meeting. The City of Lynden says on its webpage, https://www.lyndenwa.org, that it wants to receive comments by Friday, June 24, to expedite the decision-making process with Corrections. Through the nonprofit LifeHouse Foundation, Mark and Tracy Nelson propose using houses they recently bought at 410 N. 17th St. and 8457 Benson Road, both near elementary schools, to house people coming out of incarceration or addiction recovery or other transitional situations. Letters may be emailed to Steve Taylor, police chief, at taylors@lyndenwa.org or simply to cityhall@lyndenwa.org. Or letters may be dropped off at City Hall, 300 Fourth St., or the police station, 203 19th St. During its investigation of the Nelson application, state Corrections will take comment through July 15. Email letters to DOCerdvoucher@doc.wa.gov.
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — They tower over the entrance to Port Townsend, welcoming all who come. One hundred and thirty poplar trees have served as a gateway to Port Townsend for as long as anyone can remember, but their days are likely numbered. The trees are native to northern...
Work by contractor Colacurcio Brothers continues at the intersection of 32nd Street and “M” Avenue. Traffic and safety improvements at the intersection will include a roundabout, rapid flashing beacons at pedestrian crossings and lane width reductions. The anticipated results will be traffic calming, collision reduction and improved traffic flow. Projections are completion of the project at the end of June.
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Now is a good time to prepare your house or apartment for the 80+ degree temperatures expected across Whatcom County. Here are some tips gleaned from across the internet for cooling down your home in the likely event you are not equipped with an air-conditioning system.
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash south of the intersection of W Smith Road and Northwest Drive about 4:45pm today, Thursday, June 23rd. Initial reports from law enforcement personnel at the scene were that Northwest Drive was closed in...
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A first for the Bellingham Fire Department and a first for women fire fighters. The department says in a social media post that an all-woman crew staffed one of its engines for the first time ever on Sunday, June 19th. Acting Captain Pernick, Driver Pederson, and...
SEATTLE — We've been feeling the pain at the pump for a while now. Washington State has some of the highest gas prices in the country. In our state, the most expensive gas is in San Juan County. It's no mystery why people love living on Washington's San Juan...
Everson Library celebrates remodel, Summer Reading Program. Community members are invited to celebrate and tour the newly remodeled Everson McBeath Community Library on Monday, June 27. Following brief remarks by community leaders at 9:45 a.m. and a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting, guests may tour the library and participate in Summer...
(Updated at 2:00 p.m.) The Forest Inn in Westover, one of Arlington’s last dive bars, is closing next week, general manager Ken Choudhary confirms to ARLnow. The long-time Westover bar and grill on Washington Blvd first opened in 1981, and initially named The Black Forest Inn, where the post office used to be. In 1994, it moved a few blocks to its current location at 5849 Washington Blvd. Now, though, the Forest Inn is closing because its landlord — Van Metre Commercial — is declining to renew their lease, Choudhary says.
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Work on the aerial wires crossing I-5 near the Lakeway Drive interchange will require occasional rolling slowdowns during the early morning hours between midnight and 4am on Tuesday, June 21st,. Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) say a utility crew is scheduled to...
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – There is a heatwave on the way. But don’t worry, the National Weather Service says this won’t be anything nearly as severe as the deadly heatwave we experienced last June. Still, temperatures will approach 90 degrees in some areas this weekend and the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The carcass of a 1- to 2-year-old male grizzly was found on a beach in Whatcom County last week, The Bellingham Herald reported. According to the report, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Game Warden David Jones was shocked by reports of a dead grizzly bear and went to the beach just north of the Cherry Point Refinery to check it out himself.
Allied Arts of Whatcom County, 1418 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, invites you to the Kaleidoscope of Color exhibit. This show, featuring the works of Melissa Morales-Rush, Taj Williams, Lori VanEtta, and Karen Hanrahan, sweeps the viewer into an exploration of scintillating and varied colors and shapes. Allied Arts is a non-profit gallery, proceeds from sales go to support the arts in the community. Email xandra@alliedarts.org for more information.
LYNDEN, Wash. – Two residents were treated for minor injuries after a car crashed into a home in Lynden on Wednesday morning, June 22nd. The driver of the BMW SUV crashed all the way into the living room of the home in the 100 Block of BC Avenue at about 8:30 a.m.
