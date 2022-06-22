ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Supreme Court overturns Justin Ross Harris' murder conviction in his son's hot-car death

By Dakin Andone, Tina Burnside
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Georgia's highest court has overturned the murder conviction of Justin Ross Harris, the Cobb County father sentenced to life without parole for the 2014 hot-car death of his 22-month-old son,...

Comments / 81

hey 22
3d ago

there is no way he didn't know that baby was in the car. He backed up his car to park and we all look back when parking our car . no way he didn't see that precious baby.

Reply(6)
49
soldierslivesmatter
3d ago

if your life is as hectic as you forget your child you need more then help.it amazes me that they now have an app for your phone so you do not forget your child.if you can and do rember your phone when your child should take presidence there is a bigger problem .

Reply(4)
16
Lynnette
2d ago

I saw this case on Prime Crime & I do not believe he "forgot" that his son was in the car. His interrogation tape & behavior was bizarre.

Reply(1)
14
