Uber, Lyft drivers claim price-fixing in lawsuit against companies

By Reuters
 2 days ago
A group of drivers for Uber and Lyft on Tuesday accused the companies of unfairly controlling how much passengers are charged for rides in an antitrust lawsuit in California state...

Terrell Kirkland
1d ago

they are paying the drivers less money per ride than they was a year ago and the .55 cents per ride for gas is not enough

