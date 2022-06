In China, Ford utilizes batteries made by a variety of manufacturers in its EVs, including CATL – that country’s largest battery manufacturer – in addition to its existing supplier in that market, BYD. The former company could very well provide the automaker with batteries for its North American EVs in the future as well, even as FoMoCo is also looking at vertical integration. Regardless, the company is looking to source Ford EV battery raw materials from ethical sources, but a new report from the New York Times discovered that those same Ford EV battery raw materials coming from China are likely being mined using forced labor.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO