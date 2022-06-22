ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson, 26, dies suddenly

 2 days ago

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at the age of 26.

The team announced Ferguson’s sudden death on Wednesday morning.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Ravens said. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson set an NCAA record with 45 career sacks at Louisiana Tech and was drafted in the third round by the Ravens in 2019. Known at Louisiana Tech as “Sack Daddy,” Ferguson and his partner, Doni, had two children.

Safarrah Lawson, who is Ferguson’s agent, told NFL Network the family would appreciate privacy while coping with his loss.

Ferguson posted 4.5 career sacks and 67 total tackles in 38 games (10 starts) with the Ravens.

