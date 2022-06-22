Rapper Lil Tjay shooting updates — Rumors swirl claiming star is dead after undergoing emergency surgery

RAP star Lil Tjay is hospitalized and reportedly recovering after he was shot at a Chipotle in New Jersey.

Rumors have been circulating on social media that the rapper is dead, however, his current condition has yet to be disclosed.

The star, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, underwent emergency surgery after the attack.

Sources told TMZ that there were two shootings in Edgewater - one at a Chipotle and one at an Exxon gas station.

However, the outlet identified the victim shot at Chipotle as Run It Up star Lil Tjay.

Police are now actively searching for a suspect or suspects.

Read our Lil Tjay live blog for the latest news and updates...

Last Instagram post before shooting

Five days ago, Lil Tjay took to Instagram to post a photo of himself smoking and leaning against a door frame.

His caption read: "She used to tell me .."

The caption was accompanied by the annoyed emoji.

Recent musical endeavors

Lil Tjay started previewing In My Head, a new song that includes a sample from Iyaz's Replay, in early March 2022.

On April 1st, 2022, it was finally made public.

He published a freestyle song titled Lavish on his YouTube page on April 24.

He revealed his EP, Strictly 4 My Fans, the next day.

Tracks Lil Tjay featured on in 2019

Merritt appeared on Polo G, a fellow American rapper, in January 2019 on the song Pop Out, which reached its peak at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, per Rolling Stone.

He appeared on the song Lying by the boy band PrettyMuch in July.

Later that year, he released an EP called F.N; the album's first hit, F.N, became his first solo charting song when it debuted at number 56 on the Billboard Hot 100.

On October 11, 2019, Merritt launched his debut album True 2 Myself.

Live with Lil Tjay

Among his live performances, Lil Tjay joined Lil Mosey, a rapper from Seattle, on his 2019 national tour.

Along with Migos, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, and others, he also played at the three-day Rolling Loud Miami music event in Miami Gardens, Florida in May 2019 and at the Los Angeles festival in December.

Along with his close friend Jay Gwuapo, he usually performs and presents at concerts, per his Wikipedia profile.

Lil Tjay's musical influences

Lil Tjay is a rapper who commonly uses Auto-Tune in his tracks. He was influenced by his Bronx background.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, he said that his major musical influences are Drake, Meek Mill, and Usher.

When singing or rapping about his past problems, Lil Tjay said in the same interview that his music has a melodious feel.

Lil Tjay also attributes his success to the year he was incarcerated, where he believes his songwriting prowess peaked.

Lil Tjay wrote raps in detention

Lil Tjay started writing raps while serving a year in a youth correctional facility after being caught for one of his robberies at the age of 15, per his Wikipedia.

He wrote one of his famous tracks, "Resume," while there.

Bergen County Prosecutor's Office issues statement

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office has issued a statement about the shooting on its Twitter account.

The statement reads:

"#BCPONJ Major Crimes Unit and Edgewater PD are investigating a shooting with 2 victims around midnight on 6/22 at 14 The Promenade in Edgewater. More details to follow."

Unclear where Lil Tjay was shot

There were two shootings in the Edgewater area overnight, according to TMZ.

It's unclear at what location Lil Tjay was shot.

One shooting occurred at a Chipotle restaurant and another at a nearby Exxon gas station.

The victim at the Chipotle was shot several times, while the other victim at the Exxon was only shot once, sources told the outlet.

'You strong man'

Fans continue to share posts and images of Lil Tjay as they wait to hear updates on his condition.

One fan shared an image of the rapper with the caption: "Lil Tjay, you strong man"

Lil Tjay shared an image days ago

The rapper shared an image on Twitter on June 16, days before he was reportedly shot in Edgewater, New Jersey.

Video of Lil Tjay shared

As Lil Tjay is reportedly undergoing emergency surgery, fans have shared footage of the rapper.

Lil Tjay collaborated with high-profile rappers

Lil Tjay rose to fame in 2018 following the release of his hit single Resume, which quickly gained the attention of Columbia Records - whom he signed with later that year.

The New York native has collaborated with several high-profile rappers, including Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Tyga, Saweetie and Offset, among others.

Who is Lil Tjay?

Born on April 30, 2001, Lil Tjay is an American rapper from New York City.

In October 2019, he released his debut studio album True 2 Myself.

Some of his recognizable hits include Brothers, Leaked, Calling My Phone, and Zoo York.

In April 2021, his second full-length record, Destined 2 Win, was made available for fans everywhere.

Lil Tjay posted on Instagram hours before shooting

Lil Tjay took to his Instagram story to write: "PSA - Just because you've been around a person doesn't make you entitled to the fruits of that persons labor

"Envy Is At An All Time High Be Safe Outchea."

Hours before sharing his PSA, Lil Tjay shared a screenshot of Ye Ali's Twitter post, reading: "i watch who puts on for me without me asking.

"those tha 1's who can ask me 4 anything."

Fans pray for Lil Tjay

News of Lil Tjay's shooting sent shock waves through the rap world, as fans quickly sent their prayers on social media.

"Praying for lil tjay, hopefully he’s gonna make it. He’s got so much left to give to the world, I’m tired of browsing the Internet and finding rappers with mad potential getting lost because someone shot em," one fan tweeted.

A second fan shared: "Pray for Lil Tjay man we can’t lose him too 💔🙏🏽."

"Pray for Lil Tjay 💔😔 Hope you make it bro 💔," wrote another person.

Police hunt for suspect

Police in Edgewater are actively searching for the suspect.

The Bergen County Prosecutors Office said the major crimes unit and Edgewater PD are investigating both shootings.

Two shootings in Edgewater

There were two shootings in the Edgewater New Jersey area - one at a Chipotle restaurant and another at a nearby Exxon gas station, according to TMZ.

The victim at the Chipotle was shot several times, while the other victim at the Exxon was only shot once, sources told the outlet.

What happened to Lil Tjay?