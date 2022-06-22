ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike Road, AL

Pike Road Town Council Approves Housing Development that Many Residents Oppose

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pike Road Town Council has approved a major new housing development that some residents opposed. The...

mytrpaper.com

Landowners upset over proposed highway route

Alabama District 16 Representative Kyle South posted a series of images on Facebook on Feb. 25, showing details of a proposed interstate bypass project that would widen Highways 171 and 129. The bypass would start from 171 in Fayette County and meet Highway 129 in Winfield at an intersection on Highway 118. There has been no word from the governor or the Alabama Department of Transportation regarding a date and time for a public meeting to discuss the proposal.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Pike Road Schools superintendent reacts to proposed subdivision

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - After weeks of controversy, the Pike Road Town Council gave the final go-ahead to a large new housing project Wednesday. The Town Council voted 3-2 in favor of rezoning land off Wallahatchie and Vaughn Roads from agricultural land to residential land for a 1,091-home subdivision.
PIKE ROAD, AL
WSFA

Rezoning for proposed 1,100-home Pike Road subdivision approved

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike Road Town Council approved the rezoning of a controversial proposed subdivision near Vaughn and Wallahatchie Roads. The council passed the rezoning request which now converts the property from agricultural land to residential. The property, a 1,091-home subdivision, is being developed by Lowder New Homes.
PIKE ROAD, AL
alabamanews.net

People Voice Support for Tax Free Gas to Lower Prices

President Joe Biden is pushing a plan — to reduce soaring fuel prices — by reducing fuel taxes. And people in west Alabama are hoping state leaders — get on board. Cheaper gas prices — are the only way — to reduce some of the pain that people are feeling at the pump right now. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Alabama is $4.56 — the cost of diesel is even higher — at $5.62 a gallon.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

