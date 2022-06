Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey fought back tears Friday morning as she reeled from the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In an interview on GBH News’ Boston Public Radio, Healey lamented the decay of democracy fueled by what she, a Democratic candidate for governor, described as a “politicized” Supreme Court bucking the “will of the vast majority” of Americans. Friday’s decision is “awful” and “terrible,” Healey said as she became choked up.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO