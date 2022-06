Superheroes like Batman and Iron Man are often cast as the picture of masculinity. Amid those perceptions though, many artists use these pop culture characters to have more nuanced conversations about gender and the way it is performed Hear Alejo Benedetti, associate curator of contemporary art at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, discuss the topic during a free event at San Antonio Museum of Art. Benedetti is the curator of Men of Steel, Women of Wonder, which was at SAMA in 2019. The discussion is being held in conjunction with its special exhibition, Tony Parker’s Superheroes and Villains. It is available for free in-person as well as online with registration.

