A Butte man accused of slipping a hand from handcuffs and bolting from a Butte police car pleaded not guilty to felony escape Wednesday. Jesse Ray Ketelsen, 32, also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor resisting arrest during an arraignment before District Judge Robert Whelan, who set the next hearing for July 27. The felony charge carries a 10-year maximum prison sentence, the misdemeanor up to six months in jail.

BUTTE, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO